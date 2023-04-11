The April 4 meeting of the Show Low city council featured a proclamation from Mayor John Leech declaring April 9-15 as public safety telecommunicators week.
City clerk Rachael Hall read the full proclamation to the council, saying the safety of local law enforcement relies on accurate information relayed to the city’s emergency communications center.
“Public safety telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services,” Hall said.
“(They) are the single vital link for our police officers, firefighters, and paramedics by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety.”
Leech said the staff at the SLPD dispatch center “do an outstanding job” and thanked them for their service to Show Low and its neighboring communities.
“Each dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year,” Hall said.
Leech also announced he would be proclaiming April 2-8 as “Show Low High School Cougar Cheerleading State Championship Week.”
The proclamation was made to recognize the high school’s varsity cheerleaders, who won the Division Varsity Cheer competition held at the Arizona State Cheerleading and PomTournament on February 18.
“The city recognizes excellence and dedication by the cheerleaders, their parents, the coaching staff, the administration, the student body, and the community,” Hall said.
The SLHS cheer team members in attendance were congratulated by the city council and received applause and cheers from the meeting’s attendees.
Leech said school’s varsity cheer team has not lost the competition in seven years, saying most of the senior-players on the team “have never been beaten.”
Vice mayor Connie Kakavas awarded each team member with a t-shirt on behalf of the council. The shirts for the cheerleaders not in attendance were accepted by district coach Annika Hann.
Additionally the mayor announced that he, on behalf of city council, would be proclaiming the month of April in 2023 as “Child Abuse Prevention Month” and “Fair Housing Month” in the city of Show Low.
Veterans benefit
Fishers of Men for Veterans representative Ginny Dargitz addressed the council about “Boots Around the Mountain,” an upcoming event to benefit White Mountain veterans.
The event is a 1.2-mile fundraising walk, open to the public, aimed at benefiting local veterans and bringing awareness to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, a traumatic brain injury or experiencing homelessness.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. on April 22 at Show Low city park, 751 S. Clark Road, and is expected to go on for about five hours.
Liquor licenses
The council considered the applications for three different liquor licenses, the first of which was submitted by Lloyd Harvey and Thin Thai on behalf of Bison Golf Club.
“The request is to transfer the No. 6 bar liquor license currently held by (Dayalbhai) Ahir of Downtown 9 Motel, located at 1451 East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low,” Hall said.
The city clerk said Show Low Police Department conducted background checks on the applicants and found nothing amiss.
Councilman Mike Allsop moved to approve Harvey and Thai’s application, which passed unanimously.
Next, the council considered a special-event liquor license application submitted by Daris Gibbons, representing the Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation.
Hall said the liquor license would be used for the 2023 Medieval Mayhem Renaissance Fair, scheduled for July 7-9 at Frontier Fields, 650 N. Ninth Place.
“An existing six-foot chain-link fence surrounds Frontier Fields, where the alcohol will be sold and consumed,” she said.
Hall noted the event will have one entrance/exit gate staffed by members of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary to ensure no alcoholic beverages enter or leave the premises.
Hall said SLPD “found nothing that would preclude approval” of the liquor license and the council moved to approve the application, which passed unanimously.
Lastly, Hall spoke about Sunshine Brewer, representing the Show Low Chamber of Commerce, and her application for another special-event liquor license.
The chamber applied for council approval to sell alcohol during the upcoming Show Low Days event, currently scheduled for June 9 and 10.
Because the event will also be held at Frontier Fields, Hall said the chain link and single entrance/exit requirements would still apply.
Instead of the NCSO auxiliary, security will be provided by the Arizona Rangers. Hall confirmed the event’s “kid zone” would remain an alcohol-free designated area.
Councilman Bryce Judd moved to approve the application to the Show Low chamber director, which passed unanimously.
Aviation committee reappointment
At the March 21 meeting, city council voted to reappoint Louis Booker to the city’s Aviation Advisory Committee.
Exactly two weeks later, Hall informed the council of Booker's decision to withdraw his application, leaving another empty seat on the aviation committee.
“Staff contacted Gary Winslow to gauge his interest in the vacancy, (who) was still interested in the position,” Hall said.
Winslow worked with the AAC until March 21, when the council voted to appoint newcomer John C. Hannah and Booker instead of Winslow.
Hall said city staff was now recommending the reappointment of Winslow to the committee for a term that would end in 2027.
Councilman Jon Adams moved to approve the recommendation, which passed unanimously.
As of April 7, the aviation advisory committee webpage on the city of Show Low’s website has not been updated to reflect any of the changes made in either of the previous two council meetings.
Welcome to the discussion.
