Public safety telecommunicators week proclamation
From left, Show Low Police Chief Brad Provost, dispatch supervisor Amber Price, communications supervisor Catherine Salazar, dispatch supervisor Maria Garvin, and Timber Mesa Fire chief Randy Chevalier met with city council after mayor John Leech Jr. proclaimed the week of April 9-15 as "Public Safety Telecommunicators Week."

 Cameron Peterson/SLPD

The April 4 meeting of the Show Low city council featured a proclamation from Mayor John Leech declaring April 9-15 as public safety telecommunicators week.

City clerk Rachael Hall read the full proclamation to the council, saying the safety of local law enforcement relies on accurate information relayed to the city’s emergency communications center.

