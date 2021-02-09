Kristine Laughter, member of the Dine’ Nation of the Naakai dine’ clan and longtime resident of the area, has been elected to Northland Pioneer College’s District Governing Board.
Laughter replaces Daniel Peaches and represents District 1, which encompasses the vast region of the Navajo reservation to the north and east, including the Kayenta Township, as well as a portion of the Hopi Tribe.
Laughter, who grew up in Kayenta, spent a brief stint in San Diego before returning to her hometown to raise her two daughters in the same community and schools she herself attended while growing up. As a parent, she was a member of the Kayenta School District’s Parent Advisory Committee and served on the Kayenta Unified School District Governing Board. Education has always been a top priority for Laughter. She is an advocate for the expansion and betterment of educational opportunities for communities on tribal lands. “I see a lot of hope and commitment to bridging the gap to education on our lands. NPC’s role in enriching the lives of those seeking higher educations on the Navajo Nation is huge. I’m so pleased to be a part of it.”
Laughter herself remembers taking an algebra class at NPC’s Kayenta center. “I hated algebra,” she said. “My professor really was the best. He was totally committed to seeing me succeed; very patient and a great teacher. I ended up acing the class.”
That algebra class was a catalyst it may seem. With a rich background in banking, Laughter finds joy in facilitating the economic development of the area. She worked at Wells Fargo bank in Kayenta, first as a banker then as the branch manager. She was also the branch manager at the Winslow branch, as well as at the Window Rock branch. She worked at Wells Fargo for nearly 15 years. During her time with Wells Fargo, Kristine saw entrepreneurs struggle to set up bank accounts and use other necessary banking services. She wanted to provide them with solutions. “I taught financial literacy classes in the communities where I worked to help bring a better understanding of banking and financial education to the residents.”
A champion for small business, Laughter is currently working for Change Labs, a non-profit organization that works with Native entrepreneurs operating on Navajo and Hopi lands. Change Labs manages a business incubator, which includes specially designed programs to help young startups innovate and grow. The program includes a co-working space and a micro loan program. She is currently the director for Change Lab’s Kinship Lending Program. “I enjoy building a connection with people, helping them network and connect with others,” she said. “When I see a business grow through innovation, hard work and dedication, it is a great feeling.”
In her spare time, Laughter enjoys hiking and mountain biking with her grandchildren. She has been a long-time supporter of Navajo Youth Empowerment Services, where she served as a board member for many years. She now volunteers at Navajo YES events which promote a healthy and active lifestyle for the youth on the Navajo Nation.
Meetings of NPC’s District Governing Board are held the third Tuesday of each month and are open to the public. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are currently virtual. Find meeting dates and more information at www.npc.edu/calendar. For more information on NPC’s District Governing Board visit https://www.npc.edu/district-governing-board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.