More than two dozen girls contacted expressed interest in entering the Navajo County Fair Junior Miss Pageant this year.
Of those who actually entered the contest, there were only nine in five divisions. The winners were:
• Isabella Moyte, Miss Teen, age 18, from Holbrook
• Gracie Wong, Jr. Miss, age 15, from Snowflake
• Nyeema Cromwell, Miss Pre-Teen, age 9, from Pinetop
• Amia Castillo, Sweetheart, age 7, from Holbrook
• Princess Aria Ward, Princess, age 4, from Holbrook
The other four contestants included:
• Serenity Cabrera, Jr. Miss 1st Alternate, age 15, from Show Low
• McKinlee Ottmann, Miss Pre-Teen 1st Alternate, age 10, from Snowflake
• Rylie Patterson, Miss Pre-Teen 2nd Alternate, age 11, from Holbrook
• Madison Hunter, Sweetheart 1st Alternate, age 8, from Taylor
“We have to keep in mind that this is the first year that we’ve had a pageant since 2019 because of COVID-19. So we’re just getting back on our feet,” volunteer pageant director Lee Hunter said. “One of the reasons that our count was so low is when it came to the pageant time a lot of these girls, especially this time of the year, are involved in sports and different activities. We had one girl who was in a volleyball tournament. Another couple of the girls didn’t have someone to bring them. These were some of the main reasons. This is the time of the year when you have track, volleyball, soccer and cheerleading.”
Marley Rayne Roybal, the 2019 queen, performed the crowning for this year’s royalty.
“We had five judges, Mindy Flake, Judy Lawson, Amanda Silverhorn, Roxie Roes and Olivia Beecroft. The two auditors were Veronica Wiley and Alicia Shugart. Rebecca Hunt presented the NPC scholarships to the winners, and Nicole Guzman presented scholarships to her dance academy, the High Desert Dance Academy, for the winners,” Hunter said.
What is expected of the royalty for this year? “One of the things that I do want to do with the girls this year is to try and have at least one event a month,” Hunter said. “I want to be inclusive with the girls who were actually the alternates as well, so that if they want to participate they can certainly participate with the royalty. I’m going to try and just do different things with them. But one of the main things that I want to teach them and have them learn is community service and helping our fellow citizens in Navajo County, because these girls are going to be the ambassadors for some of the smaller girls that are coming up and for the young ladies that are being raised in our community.
“I feel like they should be an example for these young ladies. They need to go out and realize that they have been given a gift, whether it’s your talent or your beauty. We will appear in parades throughout Navajo County as well as any other public events we are invited to. Because most of the travel will be local we don’t foresee any major financial or travel costs. If this aspect changes, we will address that issue when it arises. I’ve been speaking with the parents on this and they are very excited and very supportive of this idea.”
The needy and the elderly are two subjects the royalty could seek out and assist, Hunter said.
“One idea is for our royalty to have a food drive to benefit one of our local shelters or food banks. Also, there’s no reason we can’t go to an assisted-living home because a lot of our ladies are singers. We even had a first alternate who played the flute. A lot of times elderly who are in homes get lonely and there’s no reason why we can’t go in and visit with them. We really wanted to use this platform to educate people in numerous areas. This is not just a beauty pageant. There’s scholarships and community service and learning to present yourself to the public with confidence. Every one of the girls had the desire to make a good impression and to move forward in a positive manner. From the first night to the night of the pageant, it was amazing how some of these girls just started to blossom,” Lee said.
To contact the pageant royalty regarding appearances or other reasons, contact Hunter through the pageant email at navajocountyfairjrmisspageant@gmail.com.
