The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will hold public meetings on Thursday in Pinetop and on Oct. 24 in Phoenix regarding proposed rotenone treatments to remove nonnative fish and restore approximately 44 miles of stream habitat for native aquatic species conservation, including Apache trout, in the West Fork Black River Watershed.

The Thursday meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the AZGFD Pinetop regional office, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, and the Oct. 24 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Arizona Game and Fish Department Headquarters, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Quail Room, Phoenix. This meeting also will be on a webcast at www.azgfd.gov/webcast.

