The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will hold public meetings on Thursday in Pinetop and on Oct. 24 in Phoenix regarding proposed rotenone treatments to remove nonnative fish and restore approximately 44 miles of stream habitat for native aquatic species conservation, including Apache trout, in the West Fork Black River Watershed.
The Thursday meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the AZGFD Pinetop regional office, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, and the Oct. 24 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Arizona Game and Fish Department Headquarters, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Quail Room, Phoenix. This meeting also will be on a webcast at www.azgfd.gov/webcast.
The proposed project would be conducted in two phases. The first phase, tentatively proposed for June, would treat the portion of the upper West Fork Black River upstream of two protective fish barriers to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation Apache Sitgreaves National Forest boundary, Thompson Creek upstream to the reservation/ASNF boundary, and Burro Creek.
The second phase, tentatively proposed for June 2024, would treat the portion of the West Fork Black River from the uppermost barrier to the lower barrier near the confluence with the East Fork Black River and its major tributaries of Hayground, Home and Stinky creeks.
Apache trout would be restored to the West Fork Black River and its tributaries as soon as possible to minimize the loss of angling opportunities. There would be no angling closures outside of the proposed implementation windows of the proposed treatment.
The public is invited to attend either meeting to learn more about the project and ask any questions of project staff.
