unca scrooge
Buy Now

Carl Barks painted 'The Sport of Tycoons,' shown here, in 1974.

 Contributed

A lucky streak is sweeping through Northern Arizona as the Arizona Lottery reports three recent impressive wins:

  • A $51,000 Fantasy Five jackpot, sold at Circle K, 5250 South White Mountain Road in Show Low on Thursday, July 20.
  • A $20,000 ($10,000 plus Megaplier) Mega Millions winner on Friday, July 21 sold at the Maverick, 901 Penrod Road in Show Low.
  • A $1,070,000 Triple Twist jackpot winner on July 23 sold at Safeway, 4910 N US Hwy 89, Flagstaff.

Contact the reporter at tgibbons@wmicentral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.