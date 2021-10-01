Longtime local resident Michael Lunt recently joined Sunstate Technology Group as a senior business consultant.
Based out of the company’s Show Low location, Lunt’s focus is serving the White Mountains business community.
“Most small businesses aren’t worried about getting hacked, but the reality is that phishing and ransomware attacks are up for Main Street America businesses,” said Lunt.
“My mission is to prevent our hard-working local businesses from getting caught with their head in the sand. Without the right security in place, just one data breach or ransomware attack can close a business for good. It’s that serious.”
According to Lunt, every business — no matter how small — should have a data breach and disaster recovery plan in place. Also, every business should have IT security fundamentals in place and if they’re storing customer data then there are other regulations in place.
“Our team has developed an IT security essentials bundle that dramatically increases IT security for businesses of every size. The cost of the bundle is scalable, which makes it very affordable for any size business,” added Lunt.
With many businesses continuing to support work-from-home or hybrid schedules for their employees, a strong technology use policy is also critical to protect businesses from security breaches. Sunstate can assist with that too.
How to connect
Lunt has served on the board of the Show Low Youth Foundation and directed the foundation’s annual golf tournament. He enjoys golf, trail riding in his UTV, watching sports and going to live music events.
One of his favorite quotes is: “If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you. If you are determined to learn, no one can stop you,” by Zig Ziglar.
