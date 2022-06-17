Mike Leiby wrote his final story sometime between late Friday afternoon, June 10 and early Saturday morning, June 11 at his little ranchette between the “Y,” where U.S. 60 and State Route 61 meet, and Concho.
If our lives end with punctuation, Mike’s ended with an exclamation point. He was 66.
Mike was known to most White Mountain residents as a reporter at the White Mountain Independent. That is where he established himself, most notably as an accident and crime reporter.
He was respected by public information officers in sheriff’s offices, police departments and fire departments because Mike understood when comments were off the record and when they were fit for print. And he protected his sources.
Retired Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley remembered Leiby fittingly. “Mike always stood behind his stories and was a great supporter of his White Mountain communities. He will be sorely missed as a reporter, a good man and a great friend.”
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said of Leiby, “On behalf of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement officers across Navajo County, I would like to offer our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Mike Leiby. Mike was a true professional and honest journalist. I always enjoyed working with Mike, as every time he covered a story with NCSO he always wanted to double check to make sure everything he was reporting was accurate and true. Mike was someone we could trust with information being released and he was always sensitive to the victims and all others involved in our cases. Mike didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize our investigations or be insensitive to the victims. Thank you, Mike, for always being a true professional and honorable journalist and sharing with your readers the information they needed.”
Retired Navajo County Sheriff KC Clark was shocked to hear of Mike’s passing. “Wow! Really sad to hear. You could tell by the very diverse group of people at his retirement party that Mike was well known, respected and liked in the community. Mike was always fair in his reporting, and the only agenda he had was to report the facts good, bad or ugly. Again, truly sad to hear of his passing.”
Mike joined the staff at the Independent in December 2008, covering a multitude of subjects. It wasn’t unusual for him to have as many as 10 bylines (articles) in one paper. He was a joy to work with, and I felt rewarded when Mike asked for help through his difficulties just as he had helped hundreds of others through theirs.
“I’m saddened to hear of Mike’s passing,” WMI Publisher Brian Kramer said. “His can-do attitude and passion for covering the White Mountains, and public safety in particular, was unparalleled. He built relationships across the White Mountains and will be missed by many.”
Jenna Troutt, officer manager at White Mountain Publishing, had this to say about him: “I worked with Mike for a lot of years. He was such a kind-hearted man. He was so positive about everything and that’s what I will miss most about him. You will be missed deeply. Rest in peace Mike. Love Jenna.”
Mike’s desk was often littered with a stained coffee cup and a few crumbs or silverware. A throw-back reporter who typed with his index fingers and his ear trained to the police scanner, Leiby could often be found sitting on one of the big rocks in front of White Mountain Publishing offices smoking a cigarette as he pondered his next lede. His laughter was infectious and he always had time to visit. Mike was a good listener and that was what made him such a good reporter and even a better friend.
Rick Nathan, White Mountain Publishing general manager, remembered Leiby fondly. “Mike was a unique individual and we got along well because he had a lot of cowboy in him. His personality shined because he lived his life by the code of the old west. Mike Leiby rode for the brand.”
Mike wore his heart on his sleeve and quite possibly that is what caused his heart attack whilst participating in a ride with the Hashknife Pony Express. Mike was evacuated by air to the Arizona Heart Institute in Phoenix.
He credited the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Heber-Overgaard Fire for saving his life as they got him stabilized and ready for transport. After several days he needed a ride back to the mountain. I gladly drove down to pick him up. I remember the experience vividly. Mike’s diminutive frame looked even smaller in the hospital bed as he anxiously tapped his fingers on the table over his bed. “I can’t wait to get out of here Wiley. Thank you for rescuing me.”
Finally, the cardiologist who had performed the open-heart surgery came in to give Mike his instructions. The doctor, who sounded like he was from somewhere in the Baltic region, gave Mike several items to work on, few of which he would ever follow, and then finally told Mike something I never thought I would hear. He said, “Mike I guarantee that this surgery will last 20 years, or you can have your money back!” We all laughed out loud, loaded up Mike’s stuff and headed back home.
Leiby was a fighter. He survived skin cancer and had a divot-sized patch removed from the top of his head. He also had terrible arthritis and was “just plain busted up from cowboying.” Ultimately, he succumbed from the effects of stage 4 lung cancer.
Some might say he went on his own terms. I don’t think we will ever know. What I do know is Mike Leiby was born 100 years too late. He was the stereotypical off-the-grid cowboy. He preferred an open flame to the comforts of a Viking range. He didn’t want anyone to fuss over him, but he loved when they did. He would say he was perfectly content to sit home alone with his dog, Aiden, and horse, Suki, but loved visitors. Mike didn’t have running water, wired electricity or any other creature comforts, and that was the way he liked it. Mike Leiby lived a life that many of us from time to time were envious of but few of us had the intestinal fortitude to persevere. He was committed to his lifestyle, and he really didn’t care what anyone thought. If I were to describe him, I would say he was small in stature but bigger than life. He resembled Ken Curtis’ character Festus in “Gunsmoke.”
Mike had done stunt-work in film and at places like Rawhide and other venues. He was a proud member of the Buffalo Soldiers of Arizona and traveled with them to Civil War re-enactments. His best friend, Linus Hinton, remembered Mike fondly. “I am devastated. He was a true friend. We have been through many of life’s biggest moments together. Mike was one of a kind.”
As journalists, we are called to tell stories. We are encouraging friends, readers and those who interacted with Mike to submit memories or tributes. Over the next several weeks, the White Mountain Independent will be publishing those memories.
Memories, anecdotes and quotes in reference to Mike Leiby can be submitted to me via email at wacheson@wmicentral.com.
As George Strait sang, “Oh, the last goodbye’s the hardest one to say. This is where the cowboy rides away.”
Wiley Acheson is currently in corporate key accounts and has worked in many roles at White Mountain Publishing, including general manager. He started with the company in November 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.