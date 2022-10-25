Mindfulness

From birth through adulthood, we collect all sorts of data — preferences, ideas, opinions, to-do lists, issues and problems.

Yes, knowledge is power but somewhere along our life journey we may reach a breaking point where we feel our brain is about to burst with too much stuff. This is what we can refer to as “mind full,” as opposed to mindful. Life coach Allison Sharpe explains the difference: “Mind full,” she says, “is messy, sad, overwhelming, unproductive, not good. Mindful, on the other hand, is calm and nice – like eating a warm chocolate chip cookie.”

