From birth through adulthood, we collect all sorts of data — preferences, ideas, opinions, to-do lists, issues and problems.
Yes, knowledge is power but somewhere along our life journey we may reach a breaking point where we feel our brain is about to burst with too much stuff. This is what we can refer to as “mind full,” as opposed to mindful. Life coach Allison Sharpe explains the difference: “Mind full,” she says, “is messy, sad, overwhelming, unproductive, not good. Mindful, on the other hand, is calm and nice – like eating a warm chocolate chip cookie.”
In other words, mind full is future-focused whereas being mindful is now-focused. Someone who always acts under a mind full is someone who, for example, adds two items to their to-do list for each one that they have checked off. Mindfulness, on the other hand, lets you enjoy one moment, task or event at a time.
Being mindful allows your body and mind to let go of stress, negative thought patterns and associated behaviors, and experience a form of peace and ultimately a life of enjoyment. This type of mindfulness starts with self-care. Self-care can come in so many forms and is different for each individual. Over the past few months, this column has covered a variety of self-care topics on fitness, health, diet and rehab. Mindful living is a key component for healthy living.
Many people today are turning to mindfulness – trying to slow their life down. And because the world has been turned upside down these past couple of years, it has created a recent growth in the popularity of mindfulness. This increase has created a call for research to investigate the benefits of more mindful living.
Practitioners, counselors and psychologists have long claimed many benefits for mindfulness. Among them are stress reduction, less emotional reactivity, mental focus and relationship satisfaction. As a result, researchers have started to test these hypotheses. In one investigation, they looked at nearly 40 studies on this topic and found mindfulness programs helped reduce stress, anxiety and depression in patients with psychiatric disorders. And another study showed promising results for regular practice of mindfulness through meditation. It showed that the benefits of mindfulness meditation were long-lasting, even when meditation or mindfulness were not being actively employed.
Tips for mindful living
• Slow down and take time throughout the day to pause and breathe to give yourself a chance to collect your thoughts and ready yourself for whatever comes next. If you are frequently in a busy environment, that is the best time to stop and practice mindfulness. In a mindful state you can choose clearly what is better in that given moment. But, note, if you tend to have an OCD or anxious personality this may not be an easy task. It will take practice and time.
• Keep a journal. Journals are effective in many ways. Journaling will encourage you to reflect on your day. Some people use it to record prayers and/or jot down scripture and reflect on its life application. Others like to make a list of things they are grateful for. You may have been developing unproductive habits based on the stories you’ve been telling yourself for a long time. Now is a good time to rewrite your story the way you want it! However you use your journal, it can help you create a more positive outlook and perspective.
• Focus on brain health. In my previous articles, we explored a variety of brain fitness activities. Your brain has to be exercised to keep it in top shape. Practice being mindful about using your brain each day through different brain-focused activities such as reading, playing a musical instrument, memory games, etc. Create a music playlist of calming and inspiring music – an effective tool to help you maintain a state of calmness.
• Mindful eating. Eating well creates a significant impact on mindfulness. A healthy body means a healthy brain, which helps with positive behavior. For example, eating slowly teaches you self-control, which not only makes for a more enjoyable, relaxed meal, but aids in better digestion.
Make the change
All of these tips, and many others, can help you develop positive habits while eliminating negative habits that impact thought patterns. Health educator Jenna Templeton claims, “Mindfulness requires a subtle shift in how you move throughout your day. While the change is seemingly small, the impact can be large. Being mindful allows your body and mind to let go of stress, negative thought patterns and associated behaviors.”
As you can see, mindfulness plays an important role in healthy living. Most people know the basics of staying healthy – eat nutritious foods, exercise regularly and get enough sleep. The human body is amazing – it’s never too late to start living a good and productive life. Rather than worrying about what you haven’t been doing for your body, instead look ahead and fill your life with positive energy, no matter how long it has been.
So what are you waiting for? Take your first step toward mindfulness and health — what have you got to lose?
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of health and fitness topics. For comments and questions, contact her at lbarnes@wmicentral.com.
