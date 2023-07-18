Editor's Note

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The search for a missing Phoenix teen at Show Low Lake ended tragically Tuesday afternoon.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a missing teen around 8 p.m. Monday at the lake. NCSO identified the youth as 15-year-old Christopher Hampton.

guest134

How heartbreaking, for the team, family and his classmates. Peace be with all of them

