Above and at top, Mountain Motorcycle Association of AZ members deliver packages and toys to children at Ponderosa Meadows and Ponderosa Park apartment complexes on Dec. 18 in Show Low. Left, Santa and an MMAA rider wish a small girl a merry Christmas.
Above and at top, Mountain Motorcycle Association of AZ members deliver packages and toys to children at Ponderosa Meadows and Ponderosa Park apartment complexes on Dec. 18 in Show Low. Left, Santa and an MMAA rider wish a small girl a merry Christmas.
As for many, 2021 has been a challenging year and has seen its share of ups and downs. But here in the beautiful White Mountains, the Mountain Motorcycle Association of Arizona (MMAA) is happy to end their 15th year on a high note! The MMAA has members of all ages, male and female, who enjoy riding motorcycles of all makes and models. Their goal is simple: Get out and ride!
Since 2007, the MMAA has held various annual fundraising events to support local families in need and also local charities they feel are important. From their annual Snowflake Carriage House run in the Spring to their annual Toy Drive Run in the Fall, they gather toys and raise monies to distribute. You might have seen one of their many Toy Boxes at various stores here in Show Low. They also have many generous business sponsors that help with their efforts. When at their place of business, look for their MMAA sponsorship certificate that they proudly display on their walls. Without their sponsorships, none of this would be possible.
This year, the donated toys and funds raised helped provide multiple presents per child to almost 80 kids living at the Ponderosa Meadows and Ponderosa Park apartment complexes. The MMAA coordinated with the apartment complex managers to get an accurate count of children needing gifts to make sure none were forgotten. On Saturday, Dec. 18, with their motorcycles as reindeer and their chase vehicle as Santa’s sleigh, they had a chance to meet with the children and have “Santa” (Patrick Dildine) and “Yukon Cornelius” (MMAA President Shawn Bell), along with many MMAA elves, deliver the presents.
The MMAA was also able to provide generous donations to two charities that are in desperate need of funding: the NAOMI House (www.thenaomihouse.org) a non-profit organization that specializes in helping abused and neglected Native American children, and also the Navajo County Family Advocacy Center (www.ncfac.org), a non-profit organization that helps physically/sexually abused, neglected, and drug-endangered women and children. Both organizations do incredible work and really make a difference in our community. The MMAA is proud to be able to help support them.
If you would like more information about the MMAA and the upcoming events for the 2022 calendar, or to make a donation to next year’s Toy Drive, visit their website at: www.mountainmotorcycleassociation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.