Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop has launched a MOPS (Mothers of Pre Schoolers) program for moms and their preschoolers. This is a non-denominational Bible-based support group in which the participants can meet other moms and support each other in the important job of raising children. At the same time, the children will be cared for and learn to know the other children.
The moms get to know each other over coffee, tea and snacks. They also enjoy lively discussions following a MOPS Video. We also complete a simple seasonal craft each time which can help decorate your home. There is no cost to participants as Community Presbyterian Church is covering the cost of membership for all.
We meet on the first and third Wednesday mornings of each month from 9 to 11 at 1940 S. Penrod Road, Pinetop. This program is open to any mother and their children ages 0-5 years old. We encourage participants to follow current CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19.
If you would like to know more about MOPS, visit the church’s website at cpcpinetop.org or the MOPS website at mops.org. The following is an excerpt from the MOPS website:
Here at MOPS, we gather and support moms. We believe in the simple but revolutionary idea that remarkable things happen when moms come together. Our acronym stands for “mothers of preschoolers” because we began in 1973 when a group of moms with young children banded together to share their lives and parenting journeys. MOPS has expanded our reach to include all moms. In addition, we are partnering with churches and organizations worldwide to equip and encourage moms in more than 68 countries.
Call the office at Community Presbyterian Church with any questions or to register for classes, 928-367-4923
