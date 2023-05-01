Summer school doesn't have to be bummer school, and Kids College at Northland Pioneer College stands as proof of that. From June 5 through July 28, kids aged 6 to 14 can have a blast with these activities:
Ooey gooey slime making
Dr. Seuss music and movement activities
Crochet crafts
Rock painting
Mexican folklore dancing
Building marshmallow launchers
Virtually globetrotting the world to learn about different countries and cultures
“There are several STEM-related classes, cleverly disguised as 'We’ve Been Slimed,' 'Revenge of the Slime,' and best of all, 'Junk Box Wars — Super Slingers,' where students will build devices that shoot marshmallows," said Melissa Willis, a community and corporate learning specialist for NPC’s southern locations.
“You don’t have to be a resident of Navajo or Apache counties to take part in the program,” Willis said. “Many of the classes are one or two-day classes, so area visitors can enroll children as they see fit.”
Kids College is designed to provide fun, educational activities at a reasonable cost. And thanks to the continued generosity of an anonymous angel who made a donation to fund Kids College scholarships, NPC Friends and Family — the non-profit that supports NPC students — can offer scholarships for every child who wants to participate in a Kids College class this summer.
“Parents and children must apply by the deadline of May 31 to receive a scholarship,” said NPC Friends and Family Executive Director Betsyann Wilson. Visit npc.edu/kids-college-scholarship for the application.
Kids College in-person classes and workshops for kids are being offered at NPC’s Show Low, Holbrook, Winslow, Snowflake and St. Johns locations. Classes vary by location and additional locations may be added. Check npc.edu/kids-college for updates.
Grown-ups get to play, too
NPC’s Community and Corporate Learning Division is kicking off learning adventure excursions for adults looking for group activities and area exploration.
“The adventures begin with our first trip of the season on July 21 to the historic La Posada hotel in Winslow,” said Jamie Cox, community and corporate learning specialist for the northern NPC area. “Transportation to and from the locations and lunch for the day are included in the $50-per-person registration fee.”
A trip to the Petrified Forest is being planned for later this summer, and more adventures are coming soon. Visit npc.edu/excursions to register and for more information.
In addition, NPC is offering a variety of fun non-credit, personal interest classes, including popular classes on canning and preserving foods, commercial sewing, book discussions, making pottery and much more. See what’s being offered and register at npc.edu/noncredit-classes.
Putting the 'community' in college
Northland Pioneer College serves the residents of Navajo and Apache counties through four regional campuses and five centers with various educational options for academic, career, technical and personal enrichment.
NPC supports each student's educational goals through affordable tuition, small class sizes and caring, professional instructors.
For more information about NPC programs and services, visit npc.edu or call (800) 266-7845.
