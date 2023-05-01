Kids college

Slime-making is serious fun. Learn how to make this gooey, goopy stuff at NPC's Kids College this summer.

 Courtesy of NPC

Summer school doesn't have to be bummer school, and Kids College at Northland Pioneer College stands as proof of that. From June 5 through July 28, kids aged 6 to 14 can have a blast with these activities:

  • Ooey gooey slime making
  • Dr. Seuss music and movement activities
  • Crochet crafts
  • Rock painting
  • Mexican folklore dancing
  • Building marshmallow launchers
  • Virtually globetrotting the world to learn about different countries and cultures

