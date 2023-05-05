The average household income in Show Low can’t come close to buying the average home selling in the past year. Things look a little better in Snowflake, but are still worrisome.
The median price for a single family home in Show Low was $545,000 in the past year, up 24%, according to the real estate website Rocket Homes. Over in Snowflake, the average sales price was $340,000, a roughly 5% decline.
That’s a big change just since 2020. At that time, the median price of a single family home stood at about $200,000 in Show Low and $190,000 in Snowflake.
The census reports that the median household income is $54,000 in Show Low and $63,000 in Snowflake.
So how much home can you afford if you’re making $54,000?
The Mortgage Calculator website figures you can afford a $107,000 home, with a $10,000 down payment and a 5% interest rate. But you’ll be paying 36% of your income for housing.
That wasn’t enough to buy the average house in 2020. It’s nowhere near enough to buy the average house selling in the past year. You’d need a household income of about $96,000 to buy the average Show Low home that sold in the past year, even if you devoted 36% of your income to the payments.
Snowflake is doing better. The average home sales price in the past year was $340,000. You could buy that house with an income of about $60,000, with 10,000 down and spending 36% of your income. That still works out to payments of about $1,800 per month.
Mind you, those figures are based on a household income – not an individual salary. For most people, a household income reflects the earnings of two people.
Of course, it isn’t just Show Low, or even Arizona.
The University of Arizona’s Eller School of Business concluded that housing affordability in Arizona hit an all-time low in 2022.
Nationwide, only about 38% of Americans could afford to buy the average new or existing home in the fourth quarter of last year. Since then, home prices have leveled off, but interest rates have risen, which means things have gotten worse.
Overall, the increase in home prices and interest rates in a single year reduced the share of the population that could afford the average home from 54% to 38%.
In fast-growing markets like Flagstaff, only 16% of people could afford the average house.
Soaring home prices have also resulted in rapidly increasing rents. Even before the runup, the average rents topped $1,000 in both Show Low and Snowflake.
Meanwhile, town councils throughout the region have generally resisted requests to change zoning to allow for higher density and smaller, more affordable homes. The Rocket Homes sales analysis shows that the price rise has been fastest at the bottom end of the scale, with few one- and two-bedroom homes for sale and prices rising much faster as a percentage than at the upper end of the scale.
In public hearings, even homeowners who acknowledge the worsening affordable housing crisis insist they don’t want apartments, tiny houses, manufactured homes or increased densities anywhere near their existing neighborhoods.
Moreover, the state legislature this session rejected a bundle of laws intended to relax town and city zoning controls in hopes of increasing densities and decreasing average home prices.
Most of those bills have died, but several continue to move through the process. That includes SB 1163, HB 2536 and SB 1161. Cities have generally lobbied against the measures, saying the changes undercut local control of zoning and development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.