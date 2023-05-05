House for sale logo
The average household income in Show Low can’t come close to buying the average home selling in the past year. Things look a little better in Snowflake, but are still worrisome.

The median price for a single family home in Show Low was $545,000 in the past year, up 24%, according to the real estate website Rocket Homes. Over in Snowflake, the average sales price was $340,000, a roughly 5% decline.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

