LAKESIDE — A 45-year-old Lakeside man was killed in a motorcycle collision Friday night, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

Frank Girardi died from injuries in the single-vehicle crash at 9:57 p.m. at Sherwood Drive and Forest View Road in Lakeside, the news release stated.

A crew from the Timber Mesa Fire District responded and attempted life-saving actions, but Girardi died at the hospital.

The crash occurred as Girardi lost control of the motorcycle and he was thrown into a ditch, according to NCSO.

