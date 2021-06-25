PHOENIX — Situated on a hilltop in Show Low, a 36-unit apartment complex built in 2000 sits on a 3.4-acre lot and recently sold for $3.65 million.
Managing Director Neil Sherman of CCIM and Dana Hearon from Sperry Commercial of Insignia CRE in Phoenix represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.
Mountain Top Village Apartments at 4850 S. White Mountain Road includes a mix of four one-bedroom, one-bath units, 28 two-bedroom, two-bath units and four three-bedroom, two-bath units with a large unit size of 975 square feet.
The apartments are individually metered for utilities with individual split A/C systems and come with a full-size washer and dryer and garage for each unit. The property previously had numerous foundation issues due to the nature of the hillside construction, leading the seller to invest more than $500,000 for engineering and repairs before putting it on the market.
Sherman stated, “Many times these transactions come down to two parties who are truly committed to a “win-win” situation all the way around.”
Hearon said, “The buyer and seller were laser-focused on getting this deal closed. It took a lot of time, energy and patience from both parties.”
Sellers Maurice and Beverly Stewart and the buyer, Art Hasan, worked together with the Insignia CRE advisers to procure the necessary financing and get this deal closed on schedule.
“The property is well positioned to capitalize on the strongest multifamily market we’ve seen in decades,” Hearon said.
Contact Sherman at 602-566-7210 or by email at neil.sherman@sperrycga.com.
Hearon can be reached at 602-566-7203 or dana.hearon@sperrycga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.