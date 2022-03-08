Many of us in the Batman Fan community had a bit of heartburn when we learned that Robert Pattinson would appear in the role of the Caped Crusader. We need not have worried. Pattinson, most famous by a long shot for his portrayal of the handsome vampire in the “Twilight” films, does just fine. He speaks little and smites bad guys with a vengeance.
Batman came to life in print in the spring of 1940 with DC Comics’ Batman No. 1. The DC in that name comes from Detective Comics, entirely appropriate in the new movie “The Batman” because Bruce Wayne/Batman spends the movie working his way through clues to ‘detect’ the identity of the villain. Batman being who he is, this detecting involves beating lots of bad guys to a pulp while saying very little.
Director Matt Reeves hired one of the loveliest creatures on the planet to play Catwoman. Zoe Kravitz’s father is the handsome singer Lenny Kravitz, her mom the beautiful Lisa Bonet. She recently played “Toast the Knowing” in the latest “Mad Max” movie. She is athletic enough to be believable in her fighting stunts.
You will not recognize Colin Ferrell as the Penguin. He vanishes into the make-up. Paul Dano plays the Riddler as a mysterious psychopath. John Turturro and Andy Serkis also pitch in with their talents. Serkis played the Gollum in the fantastic “Lord of the Rings” films.
Serkis also played in another movie done by director/writer Reeves, “Dawn of Planet of the Apes.” Reeves has directed the exquisite vampire flick “Let me In,” and “Cloverfield” as well as two “Planet of the Apes” films. His co-writer, novelist Peter Craig, has scripted such hits as “Blood Father,” “The Town,” and two of the “Hunger Games” films, the best two of them at that.
It rains a lot in Gotham City. The film hovers under a visual and spiritual miasma of gloom, despair, and a feeling of a struggle against hopeless odds. The nearly three hours of screen time give the storytellers plenty of time to unravel a tale of murder, corruption, and city-wide criminality that even “The Batman” has a hard time dealing with. This is not a sunny story.
It is a good story. Reeves had $200 million to spend on the making of the movie and it spent it wisely. The PG-13 film runs five minutes shy of three hours, so buy the big popcorn. I am calling this a Batman noir-style film, mixing the Batman story with the great film noir films of the past.
“The Batman” is worth your time to watch. It will at times make you shudder but also give you a glimmer of hope that virtue and courage can sometimes win out. This four bat film will not disappoint you.
