Mule deer

A mule deer is shown near the Grand Canyon area in 2014.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mule Deer Foundation (MDF) is partnering with the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) and the Arizona Deer Association to host a habitat project manager to coordinate mule deer conservation projects on the Kaibab Plateau and the Arizona Strip. Funding for the projects comes largely through the sale of coveted special big game tags, including the Arizona statewide mule deer tag that sells at the Western Hunting & Conservation Expo; in 2022 the tag sold for $400,000 and 100% of that funding is dedicated to Arizona mule deer habitat projects. Todd Buck, who served as a wildlife manager and law enforcement officer for the AZGFD on the North Kaibab since 1992, was recently hired to implement the habitat projects and began his work with MDF on October 5.

“The Arizona Strip and North Kaibab are legendary mule deer areas that have seen some population impacts due to years of extreme drought and declining habitat conditions,” commented Mule Deer Foundation President/CEO Joel Pedersen. “The Mule Deer Foundation is excited to work with our partners at Arizona Game and Fish and Arizona Deer Association to host Todd Buck who brings so much experience and credibility to the work that will be done in this region.”

