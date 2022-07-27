GREER – On Saturday, more than 60 people attended a fundraiser, titled “Taste of the White Mountains”, at the Butterfly Lodge Museum to help preserve the deep and spirited history the museum represents to the White Mountains. Tickets were sold and donations were taken to be used towards funding projects for the museum, as well as paying for basic upkeep and maintenance.
Guests were treated to an extravagant dinner provided by some of the most popular eateries on the Mountain. Charlie Clark's, Omnivores Eatery, Edelweiss Resort & Restaurant, Molly Butler Lodge & Restaurant, and The Lost Resorts all donated different dishes to the fundraiser, and dessert was provided by Rendezvous Diner and Bear Wallow Cafe. The majority of the sponsors also donated gift cards that were raffled off to attendees at the diner.
Kitta Hirvensalo, the manager of the museum and its sole employee, said, “The museum is over 100 years old, so it does require a bit of servicing to keep it in good shape.” The museum was originally commissioned by author James Willard Schultz in 1914. His son, Hart Merriam “Lone Wolf” Schultz, later used the building as a home-studio for various art projects. The museum officially opened in 1995, and has been providing a premier destination for beautiful art ever since.
Hirvensalo has been managing the museum for about one year, and has spent that time falling in love with the museum and the community it resides in. “This is a wonderful place,” she said, “with wonderful people. The community is supportive, kind and generous, and we wouldn't be able to do much without them.”
The fundraiser successfully sold 61 tickets, going well over their initial goal of 50. Between ticket sales, raffle sales, and general donations, Hirvensalo was very happy with the turnout and with the funds raised at the event. She mentioned that previous fundraisers helped pay for the signs that line the outside of the museum, each with little tidbits of information about the museum and its heritage. She said, “We're hoping to complete more projects like that. We're hoping to build a proper archival storage space for the photograph collection.”
The event was serviced by about a dozen volunteers, all of which took time out of their weekend to help the museum. “This doesn't happen without them,” Hirvensalo said. “I honestly can't express how grateful I am for them. They're the ones who did the initial legwork, like working with the vendors and getting the tickets sold.” In an attempt to lend historical authenticity to the event, all the female volunteers that helped serve the guests were dressed as “Harvey Girls”. For those unaware, “Harvey Girls” was a name given to the young women who left their homes in the early 1800s to work at the Harvey House Restaurants that were commonly found near the AT&SF rail line. The “Harvey Girls” were considered pioneers of western lifestyle, and were easily distinguished by their long black dresses and white aprons.
“The outfits are absolutely wonderful, aren't they?” asked Ruth Cordes, a volunteer docent for the museum that also sits on its board of directors. Cordes has been volunteering at the museum since it opened in 1995, and is proud to say she has only missed one summer of volunteering since then. “My husband and I took a trip to Alaska, and we drove. We didn't end up getting back in time,” she said with a chuckle.
Cordes has a passionate love for the museum, its history, and what it represents to the Greer community. While she can no longer walk people through the museum, she's happy to sit at the front desk, hand out literature about the museum and show off some of her favorite pieces of art. “In the front room, just above the fireplace, is a picture we've preserved that was done by Lone Wolf himself,” she explained. “That's definitely one of my favorites. I love showing that one, telling the visitors what it means to our culture.”
At 93 years old, Cordes seems content to continue to docent for the museum for as long as she's able. “I regret every day that I can't do more,” she said, confidently. “This place has given a lot to Greer, and it fills me with joy to see these people coming together to give back to the museum. It's important that people know about this, if only so its history can be protected.”
Between the excellent leadership from Hirvensalo, Cordes' dedication, and the graciousness of the Greer community, it's safe to say that Butterfly Lodge Museum has a strong support system that will help them thrive for many years to come.
