GREER – On Saturday, more than 60 people attended a fundraiser, titled “Taste of the White Mountains”, at the Butterfly Lodge Museum to help preserve the deep and spirited history the museum represents to the White Mountains. Tickets were sold and donations were taken to be used towards funding projects for the museum, as well as paying for basic upkeep and maintenance.

Guests were treated to an extravagant dinner provided by some of the most popular eateries on the Mountain. Charlie Clark's, Omnivores Eatery, Edelweiss Resort & Restaurant, Molly Butler Lodge & Restaurant, and The Lost Resorts all donated different dishes to the fundraiser, and dessert was provided by Rendezvous Diner and Bear Wallow Cafe. The majority of the sponsors also donated gift cards that were raffled off to attendees at the diner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.