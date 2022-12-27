A behavioral health roadshow was held on Dec. 16 at the RE:center in Pinetop. A similar meeting was held the prior in Flagstaff, both emphasizing the need to expand education and support for those dealing with behavioral-health or substance-abuse issues.
The Arizona Peer and Family Coalition and the Northern Arizona Peer and Family Coalition worked to organize the event and provided an hour-long presentation on advocacy. The goal was to connect different organizations to the Care 1st Office of Individual and Family Affairs, programs like HOPE, Incorporated, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of the White Mountains and Stand Together and Recover Centers.
“We wanted to bring together providers within the community, as well as people who may be looking for services, with hopes of getting them connected,” said APC director Kristina Sabetta. “This is an opportunity for them to make each other aware of what services they provide and create a pool of resources and tools.”
Sabetta describes herself as a “peer,” as many of the members of the different programs do. Peers are people who work within the field who has experienced what the people they are trying to help have, whether that be a substance abuse-disorder or a mental illness.
She mentioned she struggled with an eating disorder that, “almost took my life. The saying goes, ‘The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you realized why,’ and this is why I was born. I’ve dealt with bulimia, and now I have a chance to provide mental health advocacy for others who are struggling.”
Her situation is very similar to that of Chris Chavez and Amber Blaase. Both members are addicts in recovery and employees of HOPE Inc., a peer- and family-run organization that attended the Roadshow to share resources related to the State Opioid Response program.
“SOR is meant to help identify people who are using opioids or stimulants and getting them the resources they need and connect them with anyone who can help, or providing NARCAN and naloxone kits,” Chavez explained. “We’re here to build those relationships, those rapports and to identify any kind gaps that we can bridge and find the people who can benefit from these programs.”
Blaase said, “There’s a high need in this area. I’ve been clean for over four years and I’m excited to be able to help connect people, to help build their confidence and help them in the way I hoped people would’ve helped me.”
The lack of a support system or a consistent network was a hot topic of discussion during each organization’s presentations. During their allotted time, each provided small speeches discussing their plans to help expand education on the issue while also widening the range of support each can administer within their communities.
Kathy Bashor, a peer, is the former bureau chief with the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. She’s proud to admit that, after several years in the behavioral health system, she’s fully functioning and able to provide the same kind of support she received.
She said, “northern Arizona really didn’t have a sense of community when it came to programs like these. Everyone here wants to do the same thing and it’s easier to do it when you’re a part of a network.”
Allison Hephner, a local business owner and former first responder, was on site to take notes in hope of entering the behavioral health field. She explained that spent many years as a firefighter coming across individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental illness but didn’t feel the need to help them, describing herself as “unaware and unempathetic” at the time.
She said, “I realized that ER rooms and jails (are) not the place for people with these issues. I’ve heard comments, mean things like, ‘Those people aren’t actually people’ or ‘Well, we just want them gone.’ The attitude taken towards people who are struggling with this is sickening but getting upset doesn’t get us anywhere. We need to educate and support; show people that the system works when enough people care.”
“You get compassion fatigue. You think, ‘I don’t have the support, the tools, or the knowledge, so it’s their problem, not mine.’ But when you start to become part of the recovery community, you realize how many people find success while facing that kind of backlash, so what happens when you remove the negativity and start to support and help them? It all becomes so much easier, and that’s how you bring up truly great change.”
Tia Evans, survive director with the RE:center, said, “When I first heard about the roadshow, it was an obvious ‘yes.’ We want to make this center a one-stop shop for community resources and we want to heal our community from the inside out.”
Evans is an Arizona native who’s lived the majority of her life in the White Mountains. Working at the RE:center, she sees the needs in the community, and felt hosting the roadshow was a step toward fixing that.
She said, “I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’ve seen the crisis so many people are going through. Whether it’s homelessness, severe mental illnesses, drug abuse; there are so many problems that need to be addressed. I’m honored that the center gets to be a part of that process. Good things can come of this.”
