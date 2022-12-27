A behavioral health roadshow was held on Dec. 16 at the RE:center in Pinetop. A similar meeting was held the prior in Flagstaff, both emphasizing the need to expand education and support for those dealing with behavioral-health or substance-abuse issues.

The Arizona Peer and Family Coalition and the Northern Arizona Peer and Family Coalition worked to organize the event and provided an hour-long presentation on advocacy. The goal was to connect different organizations to the Care 1st Office of Individual and Family Affairs, programs like HOPE, Incorporated, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of the White Mountains and Stand Together and Recover Centers.

