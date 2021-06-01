Broadband has become the indispensable utility of the 21st century, driving the prosperity of communities and supporting applications such as remote work, telehealth and online learning.
The Northern Arizona Council of Governments Economic and Workforce Development views high-speed broadband internet and its related infrastructure as a necessity, understanding that broadband services will drive major areas of its communities for decades to come.
Therefore, NACOGEWD is developing a broadband strategic plan to provide more options for reliable, affordable high-speed fiber-optic internet across the region. To do so, we need your participation.
NACOGEWD has partnered with Magellan Advisors, an industry-leading broadband planning firm, to assess broadband availability in Apache, Coconino, Navajo, and Yavapai counties. A primary goal of this study is to gather information from organizations and residents within our communities to better understand their unique needs. Over the next few months, NACOGEWD and Magellan will meet with local stakeholders to learn about their needs, current challenges, and ways in which NACOGEWD can positively impact the delivery of broadband services.
We encourage residents and businesses across all communities to participate in this project by taking the NACOG broadband survey. The survey should be completed by the person in your organization or household who chooses and/or pays for services for your home or work location. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes and should be performed from a primary business or household location.
Data collected from survey responses will be used only for the purposes of this project and will not be shared with any third parties except for NACOGEWD’s broadband consulting team, Magellan Advisors.
Demographics are collected to understand how respondents compare with census data from the region to understand the statistical relevance of the responses.
If you are uncomfortable providing any information about demographics, you may elect to skip those questions.
