Image and text taken from nacog.org. “Northern Arizona Council of Governments is a nonprofit corporation representing local governments to provide a wide variety of services within Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai Counties.”
The Northern Arizona Council of Governments has extended the deadline for a survey that allows White Mountain residents to submit their personal input in new transportation and planning projects.
NACOG is a nonprofit organization that’s designed to help local governments in Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties. NACOG has multiple divisions that help oversee different projects in various local governments, such as the Head Start Division that directly helps parents and their preschool-aged children prepare themselves for navigating the school system.
NACOG’s survey was specifically sent out by the organization’s Planning Division. Jennifer O’Conner works as NACOG’s planning director and telephonically communicated with the White Mountain Independent to help the community understand what NACOG does and why people should be interested.
“Our job is to work with the local jurisdictions and ensure they are coordinating roadway improvements correctly,” O’Conner said.
Simply put, NACOG’s Planning Division helps oversee many different projects to better northern Arizona’s roadway and transportation systems. One of its most recent projects was helping to conduct traffic counts for Show Low’s busiest intersections, such as the four-way stop on Whipple and Woolford streets.
The main goal of the survey is to collect public input on different projects that NACOG is considering in the White Mountains.
“The work we do is very broad but very useful,” O’Conner said. “The information we collect through these surveys will help us track and plan the projects that local governments can complete in the near future.”
One of the Planning Division’s main tasks is coordinating with local governments and allocating federal dollars to them for different projects that each county chooses to prioritize.
“Community input can help us find the areas that need the most attention and which jurisdictions need the money most,” O’Conner said.
In her words, NACOG’s survey is meant to help the organization find “the best way to hear from the local communities about roadway improvements and safety needs.”
The safety plan that NACOG will be starting in October will use this information to identify dangerous intersections and roadways and uncover the easiest ways to communicate with the residents in the region.
“We want to find the best possible means of communication with the public. We’re trying to identify the most productive way to engage with the cities and towns that we oversee and make sure their voices are heard,” O’Conner said.
The survey asks what types of public engagement the public has supported in the past and what types of connections would the public consider trying in the future.
“We acknowledge how geographically and demographically diverse our region is, and our goal is to be as inclusive as possible. We want to improve the effectiveness of our processes and we’re hoping we can accomplish that with the public’s help,” O’Conner said.
Responses to the NACOG survey now must be submitted by Wednesday. Those wishing to request a paper survey can do so by contacting O’Conner by phone at 928-543-9144 or by email at joconnor@nacog.org. Further information on NACOG’s work and various divisions can be found on the website nacog.org.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
