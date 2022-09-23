NACOG

Image and text taken from nacog.org. “Northern Arizona Council of Governments is a nonprofit corporation representing local governments to provide a wide variety of services within Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai Counties.”

 From nacog.com.

The Northern Arizona Council of Governments has extended the deadline for a survey that allows White Mountain residents to submit their personal input in new transportation and planning projects.

NACOG is a nonprofit organization that’s designed to help local governments in Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties. NACOG has multiple divisions that help oversee different projects in various local governments, such as the Head Start Division that directly helps parents and their preschool-aged children prepare themselves for navigating the school system.

