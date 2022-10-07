EMMITSBURG, Md. – Fire Hero Families, from Alaska to the U.S. Virgin Islands, will attend the 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Md., October 8-9, 2022.
This national tribute honors the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices. The honorees will include Arizona firefighters:
Firefighter Kerry Davis, age 64, of the Phoenix Fire Department, died on July 14, 2021, due to complications of liver cancer, deemed by the State of Arizona to be in the line of duty. To read more about Firefighter Davis, please visit www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighter/kerry-davis/.
Captain Trevor C. Madrid, age 36, of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, died on November 14, 2021, due to complications of synovial sarcoma, deemed by the State of Arizona to be in the line of duty. To read more about Captain Madrid, please visit www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighter/trevor-c-madrid/.
Air Attack Pilot Matthew R. Miller, age 48, of the Falcon Executive Aviation, Inc., died on July 21, 2021, Matthew Robert Miller and Stephen Jeffrey “Jeff” Piechura were aboard a Beechcraft King Air C-90 conducting visual reconnaissance and aviation command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup, Ariz. when the aircraft crashed on July 10, 2021. To read more about Air Attack Pilot Miller, please visit www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighter/matthew-r-miller/.
Air Tactical Group Supervisor Jeff Piechura, age 62, of the U.S. Forest Service/ Coronado National Forest, died on July 10, 2021 Stephen Jeffrey “Jeff” Piechura, Matthew Miller and others were aboard a Beechcraft King Air C-90 conducting visual reconnaissance and aviation command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup, AZ when the aircraft crashed. To read more about Air Tactical Group Supervisor Piechura, please visit www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighter/jeff-piechura/.
Captain David J. Rehnke, age 59, of the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, passed away on January 11, 2021, due to complications of renal cell carcinoma, deemed by the State of Arizona to be in the line of duty. To read more about Captain Rehnke, please visit www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighter/david-j-rehnke/.
Captain David Stutzman, age 65, of the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, passed away on June 15, 2021, due to complications of cancer, deemed by the State of Arizona to be in the line of duty. To read more about Captain Stutzman, please visit www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighter/david-stutzman/.
See the full list of fallen firefighters being honored on the NFFF 2022 Roll of Honor.
The NFFF recognizes family members and fellow firefighters as survivors, offering support to both. The weekend is a time for sharing, healing, and commemorating each firefighter’s commitment to public duty.
Weekend events
On Saturday, October 8, the families of America’s fallen firefighters will gather for an emotional Candlelight Service. As part of the ceremony, returning survivors share the light from the Remembrance Candle, a symbol of the hope and enduring friendship shared by all who have lost a firefighter.
St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby will emcee the service. His dedication to public service encompasses a career spanning 30 years, including 25 years with the St. Louis Fire Department and five years with the St. Louis Police Department. He is currently the Public Information Officer for SLFD.
Sunday morning, October 9, Fire Hero Families participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, where the nation expresses its gratitude for the service of their loved one. The. NFFF presents each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge, and a rose.
Emmy Award-winning journalist Michelle Sigona will emcee the Sunday Memorial Service. Her work includes CBS News, 48 Hours, America’s Most Wanted, and currently Wanted airing on A&E. For more than 20 years, Michelle has served her community as a volunteer firefighter.
