National forests throughout Arizona began reopening this week with the onset of the monsoon making it safer to re-enter a forest.
The major wildfires that have consumed more than 500,000 acres this season settled down this week thanks to a week of intermittent rain and more rain forecast for next week.
The Coconino, Apache Sitgreaves and Kaibab national forests all opened early in the week, although Stage 2 fire restrictions remained in place.
As of Wednesday, the Tonto Forest remained closed in the higher elevations, but will likely reopen to visitation with fire restrictions in place before the weekend.
The Tonto was the last to close and the last to reopen in the high country. The busy areas around the lakes on the Verde and Salt rivers never did close.
“A large portion of the Apache-Sitgreaves has recently received enough rain that, along with cooler temperatures, has reduced the risk of severe fire behavior.
The forest closed on June 24 to reduce the risk to public safety due to extreme fire danger and historically dry conditions,” said Jeffrey Todd, public affairs officer for the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest.
As of this writing, a dozen big fires continue to burn, but most of them no longer threaten structures and firefighters have reported steady progress in containment efforts.
New fires that have started within the last week include the 12,000-acre Tiger Fire are about 11 miles from Crown King, still not contained despite the efforts of 323 firefighters.
Firefighters have fully contained the 1,000-acre Painted Fire near Horse Mesa Dam, and the 5,000-acre Bottom Fire 7 miles west of Bylas.
But the big fires that forced evacuations and at times threatened Pine, Strawberry, Globe, Superior, Heber and other communities are now all mostly under control.
The Forest Service has moved a post-fire assessment team onto the Backbone Fire to assess the potential damage to Fossil Creek Canyon, one of the most popular recreation areas and wildlife refuges in the state.
The progress relies mostly on the weather.
Although this week remains hotter than normal across the state, the monsoon showers have made all the difference.
The forecast through the weekend calls for a 10% to 20% chance of rain daily in Rim Country and the White Mountains. Temperatures will likely remain in the 90s, however.
By Tuesday, the forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain throughout the region and cooler temperatures.
The onset of the monsoon prompted the Forest Service to again allow visitors into most forests in northern Arizona, although fire restrictions remain.
Lifting the closure orders will bolster the summertime economies of the White Mountains and Rim Country, just recovering from the pandemic and hoping the busy summer tourist season will save battered restaurants and businesses catering to visitors.
The fire danger remains serious so all the reopened forests have left fire restrictions in place.
The Stage 2 restrictions bar campfires, charcoal fires, smoking outdoors except in a developed campground, welding, target shooting, blasting or using any open torch or flame.
“Drought conditions contribute to fire danger continuing to be very high. The public is reminded to be vigilant,” Todd said.
But even if the monsoon strengthens and stretches on into August it will rank as a bad fire season.
As of July 2, some 1,100 fires had charred 534,000 acres throughout the state, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The Telegraph Fire near Globe accounted for 180,000 acres, destroying dozens of structures.
That’s certainly better than last year’s record-breaking acreage — when 2,500 fires burned 979,000 acres. Moreover, the year so far has not spawned a record fire like the 538,000-acre Wallow Fire in 2011 or the 462,000-acre Rodeo Chedeski Fire in 2002.
Last year, the lack of a monsoon extended Arizona’s fire season into September.
This year may prove more normal, with the critical fire weather limited to May and June.
Even if the monsoon this week reduced the intensity of fires in Arizona, New Mexico, California, Colorado, Oregon and other Western states without a monsoon the regions are sliding into what may prove another disastrous season.
