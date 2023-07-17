Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department Officer Chelsea Haas said free food cooked by local law enforcement officers will be available to all families attending the National Night Out from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Mountain Meadows Recreational Complex, 1101 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
Courtesy of Chelsea Haas
Pinetop-Lakeside city officials and law enforcement snap a group photo at the 2021 National Night Out campaign event in Lakeside.
Courtesy of Chelsea Haas
Just like these White Mountains youths in 2021, those attending the 2023 National Night Out in Lakeside will be treated to fun activities and games, including junior police and fire obstacle courses.
For nearly 40 years, the National Night Out campaign has allowed an opportunity for White Mountains residents to meet with law enforcement and communicate how best to make their community safer.
According to the NNO website natw.org, Philadelphia resident and community watch volunteer Matt Peskin founded the National Association of Town Watch in 1981 so local community watch groups could keep in contact with local law enforcement agencies. The National Night Out campaign was introduced in August, 1984, to further that effort, and began with more than 2 million participants from 23 states.
