SNOWFLAKE — Native Americans had their own education system long before the arrival of Columbus in 1492.
Knowledge centering on survival and culture was passed on from tribal elders to their children by sharing oral traditions and giving hands-on instruction.
Hundreds of years later on April 16, 1934, the United States Congress passed the Johnson-O’Malley Act to subsidize education, medical attention and other services provided by states or territories to Natives living within their borders.
On Dec. 31, 2018, the Johnson-O’Malley Supplemental Indian Education Program Modernization Act became public law 115-404.
Before 1930, however, Native American children were primarily educated in boarding schools that could be near their homes or miles away.
Since then much has changed in the educational system.
Wilma Pete is the Indian Education Coordinator with the Snowflake Unified School District. She said, “this is my fifth year in this position. We focus on the cultural education aspects for our students because that’s what we want them to carry with them. We’re finding that, nowadays some of our students aren’t familiar with their own culture. It starts in the home, but we’re not seeing that anymore because some of the parents are younger.
“Also, some of the things that are handed down, are not taught to the students. We’re finding that with a lot, especially the littler ones. At the Snowflake Unified School District, our students are representatives of the Navajo, Hopi, Standing Rock Sioux, Ute, Choctaw, White Mountain Apache, Eskimo/Aleut, Miwok, Gila River Indian, Pascua Yaqui, Muscogee Creek, Laguna Pueblo, Xolon Salinan, Kiowa and Osage nations. A majority of our Snowflake school district students are from the Navajo Nation.
“At last year’s count, there were 261 Native American students in the SUSD, but only 167 students were enrolled with the tribal nations that they belong to. With the Johnson O’Malley program, in order to be eligible for the program, they must be enrolled with their tribe. I’m trying to get all of our students enrolled in their tribe. Every year we get new students and then we get a lot of students that are placed through foster care, or the Navajo Nation. As they come in, we try to gather those documents on those students so that we have them on file. That is how we get our funding in the school district. For every student that is enrolled and registered with their tribe, those are the counts that are reported to Navajo Nation at the at the beginning of the school year. That number is used for next year’s funding,” Pete said.
The funding helps junior high and high school students register for elective courses, if they choose.
Pete explained that this year the district had a little bit more funding, so it got to pay for students to take college courses and high school courses at the same time.
During the summer, the program always had funding to pay for summer sessions or credit recovery during the school year, if that was needed, especially to get students ready to graduate.
If other school districts don’t use up all the monies available, it goes back to the Navajo Nation government. The Navajo Nation sent out representatives asking that schools put in proposals to find ways to spend that money, instead of having the money returned Pete jumped at the opportunity and wrote a proposal stating that she would like to take students to Washington to visit the National Museum of the American Indian, part of the Smithsonian Institution group of museums and research centers, along with touring various U.S. government sites.
She said, “I put in an application for it and got it, the field trip is set for next year. Only 44 of the students that are eligible for the Johnson O’Malley program wanted to go. Sometimes, parents don’t want their kids to go by themselves on field trips, but we couldn’t pay for the parents. However, some parents are paying for their own trip to be there with their students.”
When asked what the biggest challenge is for an Indian Education Coordinator, Pete said “my biggest challenge is parent involvement. We have an Indian Education Committee meeting once a month. Then we have parent advisory committee meetings, which is the group of parents of our students. With that number of students in the school district it’s always been really hard to get everyone together. Also, in preparing for the next school year, assessments are sent out to parents, asking them what they feel their student would need. We’re trying to get this information back from the parents, but they don’t respond. This leads us right back to where we were at the previous year, so we just go with those services, because we don’t get any response. We need the parents to submit their input.”
After a story interview, Pete wrote in an email, “I thank the Snowflake Unified School District for allowing our students to express who they are. During Native American Cultural month, which is in November and in all our other events that we hold within the school district, we always encompass our cultures and heritage. The education of our students needs to be not just what is learned in the classroom but what they need to know about who they are and where they come from. I know myself, it is difficult living in two worlds, but it can be done.”
