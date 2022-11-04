November is Native American Heritage Month, an intentional, dedicated time each year where people pay tribute to the rich ancestry, traditions and contributions of Native Americans.
Arizona is home to 22 federally recognized tribes, and 19 of those tribes partner with First Things First to prioritize and improve early childhood development, learning and health in their communities.
Language and learning are intricately connected. After all, babies start developing language skills from birth and that growth continues and builds as they become toddlers and preschoolers.
In 2019, The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the period between 2022 and 2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages to draw attention to the critical situation of many Indigenous languages and to mobilize stakeholders and resources for their preservation, revitalization and promotion.
This year, for Native American Heritage Month, FTF will be exploring this topic, sharing resources for supporting tribal language preservation and revitalization in Arizona, and sharing experience from and about tribal communities across the state.
We hope you’ll follow along, learn something new and share what you’ve learned with the hashtag #FTFCelebratesNAHM.
Native American Heritage Month events
For this month’s Native American Heritage Month theme, First Things First will focus on the International Decade of Indigenous Languages outcomes, which is to empower Indigenous peoples to learn, teach and transmit their languages to current and next generations. We are honored and blessed to host panelists from various titles and organizations to share their work in language revitalization, reclamation, immersion and preservation.
Join First Things First for the live webinars, or watch the recorded webinars on the First Things First YouTube channel in November!
Collective Language Revitalization Panel,
held on Nov. 3
Hear leaders from the White Mountain Apache Tribe Community School and Gila County’s Family and Consumer Health Sciences discuss language revitalization program development in their community.
Collective Language Revitalization Panel No. 2
3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9
Hear San Carlos Apache Tribe Language Preservation Department leaders and a Pascua Yaqui Tribe literacy specialist from the Dr. Fernando Escalante Tribal Library discuss how individuals can promote language teaching and learning in their communities.
Collective Language Revitalization Panel No. 3
3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 17
Learn from a group of passionate mothers from the Navajo Nation who created the Shima Storytelling Program, a grassroots reading program. They will discuss their process for creating a language revitalization program and how communities can promote language revitalization efforts.
