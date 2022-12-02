TAYLOR — A live Nativity program, recreating the story of the savior’s birth, will be presented at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday in Taylor.

This free presentations will include music and live animals. This reenactment, in its ninth year, will delight everyone with outdoor fires and audience seating made of hay bales. Between shows, free hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided, courtesy of the town of Taylor and the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce.

