TAYLOR — A live Nativity program, recreating the story of the savior’s birth, will be presented at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday in Taylor.
This free presentations will include music and live animals. This reenactment, in its ninth year, will delight everyone with outdoor fires and audience seating made of hay bales. Between shows, free hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided, courtesy of the town of Taylor and the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce.
Local residents Robin and Lisa Hardgrove do most of the organizing, including finding the actors while working with the Snowflake/Taylor Parks and Recreation Department to make this a memorable event. The Nativity set has been arranged by a host of volunteers. Sara Ramsay of the Parks and Recreation Department, said, “We have a lot of high school kids that volunteer their time and some parents also come and volunteer to help assemble everything. We start on Wednesday and then we put it all together. It’s pretty much all in pieces. We build the entire Nativity set. The actors donate their time to do the re-creation.”
The Nativity program will take place on Center Street behind the Taylor museum. From Main Street in Taylor, turn on Center Street toward the Rodeo grounds and follow the signs, which will be lit up. The Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses that would like to set up and serve cocoa at the program. For more information and to sign up contact the chamber at snowflaketaylorchamber.org or call (928) 536-4331.
More holiday fun is scheduled this month. The Heritage Foundation is hosting the Jingle Bell Fun Run for kids 7-12. This free event will be held on Dec. 9, behind the Stinson Museum, in Snowflake. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. with the race starting at 3 p.m. Prizes will be given out to the top three winners of each age group. Hot cocoa and cookies will be given out at the finish line. The Heritage Foundation works in cooperation with the town of Taylor to operate five sites: the Taylor Museum, Pioneer Museum, Hancock Cabin, Standiford Home and Shumway School, along with several other historic homes in Taylor. For details visit www.tayloraz.gov/town-hall/committees/heritage-foundation.
Adults, you won’t want to miss the Santa Stampede 5k, starting at 9 a.m., on Dec. 10. There will be prizes for first, second and third place finishers. A prize for the best Santa costume will also be given. The entry fee is $25. Go to tayloraz.org/recsignup to register.
The town of Snowflake began its 12 Days of Christmas festivities on Dec. 1, with the town lighting. More activities by various community, church and school programs are planned. Most activities are free to the public and everyone is invited to attend.
To see the entire list, go to www.snowflakeaz.gov, then click on the Community info tab and choose Seasonal Events, then scroll down to 12 Days of Christmas 2022.
