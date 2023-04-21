Navajo County’s economy in February clung to a low unemployment rate — about 4.8% — but struggled with falling retail sales.
The unemployment rate stood at 6.5% in October of 2022. Navajo County also in the past year has made gains in its work force, which rose 2.4% to 38,349
The rural county is working to close the gap with the state and national economy, at least when it comes to employment. Retail sales have declined from a year ago by about 2.5% to $70 million.
Apache County was on a similar trend — lagging further behind the state average, but closing the gap slowly from the depths of the recession. Apache County’s jobless rate remained at 7.3%, but that compares to 0.8% in October of 2022. The labor force has grown by half a percent in the past year to 18,605.
The national job figures suggest that the region’s job prospects likely cooled only slightly in March, once the local figures are compiled and released.
Nationally, job creation slowed to 236,000 in March, according to the US Bureau of Labor statistics. More Americans joined the labor force and wage gains eased, developments that could reduce still worrisome inflation. The national unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, well below the February rate in Navajo and Apache counties, although both have at least gotten closer to the statewide average.
The national jobs report came in slightly below expectations — the first time that’s happened in a year. The US economy has added 4.1 million jobs in the past year, an average of 345,417 jobs per month. By contrast, between 2010 and 2019, the economy added an average of 183,000 jobs per month. The labor force participation for workers ages 25 to 54 hit 83.2%, finally above the pre-pandemic level.
Leisure, hospitality and healthcare led the way nationally, while retail trade, manufacturing, construction and information services lost jobs. However, the number of job openings nationally dropped below 10 million for the first time in 10 years. Another sign of the slowly cooling economy came in the form of a drop in the average work week, from 34.5 hours to 34.4 hours.
George Hammond, director of the University of Arizona Eller Business Research Center, said of the March figures “Shifting economic winds are buffeting the Arizona economy. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of market churn and a mountain of open jobs.
Arizona’s personal income in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose by an adjusted annual rate of 8%, well above the national average of 7.4%. The state has the 14th fastest rate of income growth in the country.
Arizona again ranks as one of the fastest growing states, but the growth remains centered on Maricopa and Pima Counties, which continue to report growth rate two or three times faster than Apache or Navajo counties.
“Almost all sectors of the Arizona economy have recovered,” concluded Hammond.
Navajo and Apache counties are holding its own on most fronts, although county-level statistics lag by a month.
Key figures for Navajo County
- The population has increased by almost 1% in the past year, rising to 108,580.
White Mountains communities registered big population gains. Show Low rose 1.4%, Pinetop by almost 1%, Snowflake by 3.7% and Taylor 3%. Winslow lost 3% and Holbrook was mostly unchanged. Unincorporated areas grew by 0.77 of a percent. Show Low is far and away the biggest town in the county, with a population of 12,132. That’s more than twice as big as Holbrook, the county seat
- .
- The civilian labor force rose by about 1,200 to 40,142.
- The ranks of the unemployed dropped to 1,908, down by about 5% from a year ago.
- The biggest increases in employment were in the service sector, up about 1% to 25,893. The biggest decrease was in federal jobs, down 4% to 1,953. By contrast, state and local jobs rose by almost 1% to 7,809.
- Unemployment in manufacturing and the goods producing sector fell by 5.2% to 2,807.
- Retail sales rose to $70 million in January, up about 1% from a year ago.
However, the January number fell from $93 million in December.
- The sales figures lag an extra month behind the unemployment numbers.
- The construction crunch brought on by rising interest rates persists, with just 21 new permits for single family homes issued in February.
Key Figures for Apache County
- The population has increased by just over half a percent in the past year, rising to 66,848.
- White Mountains communities registered population gains. Eagar grew 1.3% to 4,532 and St. Johns gained 1.3% to 3,461. Springerville remained unchanged at about 1,724. The population of the unincorporated areas grew by 0.62%.
- The civilian labor force rose by half a percent to 18,605.
- The ranks of the unemployed dropped to 1,357, down by about 11% from a year ago.
- The biggest increase in employment were in manufacturing (up 19% to 969). Government employment rose 4% to 10,151 and service jobs rose 2% to 16,000.
- Retail sales rose to $13 million in January, down about 9% from a year ago.
