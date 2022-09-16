Navajo and Apache counties continue to chip away at the pandemic’s high unemployment rates, but continue to lag well behind the state and national averages.
Navajo County’s July unemployment rate remained at 6%, which is 1.1% lower than a year ago.
Apache County is doing much worse with a 9.7% rate in July, down by just half a percent from a year ago.
Neither County has entirely shared in the national employment boom. The national unemployment rate for July was 3.5%, down by 2% from a year ago.
Nationally, the jobless rate continued to fall in August, and hopefully Apache and Navajo counties have followed the trend. The release of county-level figures lags the state and national figures by a month.
Nationally, unemployment also remains very low and wages are rising. However, by some measures we’re already in a recession, and the inflation rate is higher than it has been in decades. Economists can’t even agree on whether we’re currently in a recession.
“As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it,” said University of Arizona professor George Hammon. “The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
“The baseline forecast for Arizona calls for slowing growth in 2022 and 2023, as fiscal policy contracts and monetary policy hits the brakes. While the baseline forecast calls for continued state and national growth in the near term, the pessimistic scenario, which includes a national recession, is almost as likely.
“In the long run, Arizona is projected to far outpace national growth, with the Phoenix MSA leading the way. Tucson grows as well, but at a slower pace. Downside risks appear elevated in the long run as well, particularly as drought raises concerns about the long-term availability and cost of water,” he concluded.
The contradictory indicators have many economists stumped, with some predicting a decline in inflation and a soft landing, while others foresee a full-blown recession.
So enjoy the jobs boom while you can, but keep your eyes open.
The US economy added 315,000 jobs in August, with more people looking for work and the unemployment rate ticking upward 0.2 percentage points to 3.7%, according to the US Bureau of Labor. Nationally, the economy has now recovered all the jobs it lost during the pandemic.
That still leaves nearly 6 million Americans looking for work. That includes a worrisome 1.1 million among the long-term unemployed.
On the other hand, the percentage of people in the labor force rose slightly, with 62.4 percent of the working age population in the workforce – still 1% below the workforce participation rate in February of 2020.
New unemployment claims decreased by 2.6% the last week in August, with numbers declining in 23 states. However, Arizona was one of five states reporting a small increase in claims for that week.
The county-based numbers lag the national numbers by a month, but Navajo and Apache counties continue to lag behind.
Apache County’s jobless rate in July stood at 9.7%, compared to the US rate of 3.5%. The county’s jobless rate has decreased by 0.6% in the past year, compared to the 2% drop nationally.
Navajo County’s 6% rate has declined by 1.1% in the past year.
The county’s unemployment rate mostly reflects age and education.
For instance, the rate is 25% for teenagers, 19% for people in their early 20s and 16% for people 25 to 34. On the other hand, it’s 9% for people 35 to 54 and 5.4% for those aged 55 to 64. Past retirement age, the rate goes down to just 1.5% for those still seeking work.
The statistics are equally striking based on education. The unemployment rate for those without a high school diploma is 19%, dropping to 11% for those with a high school degree.
Now add some college classes or a community college degree and the rate drops to 10.2%. The rate plunges to 3.6% for people with a four-year college degree.
Navajo County’s civilian workforce stood at 39,033, a decrease of not quite half a percent from a year ago
Navajo County’s retail sales jumped more than 10% in July compared to June. Nonetheless, sales are down about 3% from the same time last year, if you don’t count gasoline and food, which have borne the brunt of inflation. That’s a worrisome red flag for businesses as well as county and town governments, which rely heavily on sales tax revenue.
Construction permits county-wide have declined about 2% from a year ago and have been on the decline since April.
Interestingly, despite the slight decrease in the county’s labor force, the population has actually risen by nearly 1%.
Show Low’s population rose 1.64% to 11,966.
Snowflake is booming, with a 2.52% increase to 6,266.
Taylor’s head count rose 1.7% to 4,065.
Most other communities in the county had increases below half a percent, including Pinetop Lakeside, Holbrook and Winslow, according to the Arizona Department of Administration’s statistics tracked on the University of Arizona Eller School of Businesses website. (https://www.azeconomy.org/data/gila-county/).
Once again, Apache County is having more of a struggle.
The county’s overall population has grown by half a percent in the past year, with Eagar reporting the most growth – a 1.5% increase to 4,474.
Apache County’s workforce has dropped by 6.2% to 18,255 in the past year. The number of jobs has decreased in almost every sector, especially in government.
One bright spot remains a 2.6% increase in retail sales compared to a year ago, although sales have declined for hotels, restaurants and bars, indicating struggles in the critical tourism sector.
