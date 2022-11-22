Arizona’s economy just keeps perking along despite all the disaster predictions.
Well, actually. Inflation sucks. And Phoenix has among the highest inflation rates in the country.
The October year-to-date inflation rate remained at 7.7%. That’s down from 9% in June, but still bad.
However, unemployment remains low – and the tourism industry is booming, which is good news for Gila, Apache and Navajo counties.
The state’s leisure and hospitality industry added 7,200 jobs in October – up 2.2% in a month and twice as big an increase as the overall economy.
The hiring is especially brisk at bars and restaurants. Northern Arizona still suffers higher unemployment rates than the Valley – but not by much. However, the unemployment rates inching upward faster in the rural counties than the statewide average — which is basically set by Maricopa County.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October ticked upward to 3.9% — about the same as a year ago. That’s a little worse than the national rate, which was 3.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Gila, Apache and Navajo counties are holding their own, but have seen worrisome increases. However, the county numbers aren’t seasonally adjusted. To compare apples to apples – you’ve got to compare the county numbers to the state’s unadjusted rate of 3.7%.
Apache County is struggling. The October rate hit 9.2%, up from 8.9% in September and 7.3% a year ago.
Navajo County is also now fighting greater headwinds. The October unemployment rate rose to 5.8%, up from 5.7% in September and 5% a year ago.
The economy has been confusing the pundits – and the politicians – all year long.
The experts have been predicting a recession – driven by high inflation, supply chain kinks and soaring energy prices off and on all year. The economy shrank in the first quarter, improved, shrank again in the second quarter and boomed in the third quarter. Inflation remains a stubborn concern, but so far it looks like a great time to look for a job. The rate at which people are quitting and finding new jobs remains high.
In the meantime, the Fed’s steady increase in interest rates to tame inflation hasn’t so far seemed to dampen the spirits of people who want to eat out, get together with friends and take trips to places like Payson, Show Low and other tourist-dependent spots. .
The October report also reflected increases in construction employment, despite the interest rate increases that have cooled the once white-hot housing market. Statewide, permits for new construction are down 6% from a year ago — and home sale listings are up 135%.
On average, homes are remaining on the market for 52 days before they sell – compared to 34 days at this same time a year ago. The median price for home sales has dropped from $521,000 a year ago to $470,000 now – which is still way higher than before the pandemic housing boom started.
