Skateboard stamps

From left, Federico “MasPaz” Frum, Di’Orr Greenwood and Crystal Worl, designed artwork for three of the four new skateboard stamp designs unveiled at a U.S. Postal Service ceremony in Phoenix on March 24, 2023.

 Emily Mai/Cronkite News

GLENDALE – Navajo artist Di’Orr Greenwood got emotional while speaking at the unveiling of the skateboard stamp that she designed in collaboration with the U.S. Postal Service.

“This moment is very big for my community as it is the first stamp that means our Native and Navajo community are featured on a nationwide scale,” Greenwood said. “When the youth see it and they see how far it brought me, they’re going to pick up right where I left off and go even farther than I did.”

