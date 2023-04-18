Drug companies and pharmacies have agreed to pay billions of dollars to state and local governments to reduce the soaring death toll from drug overdoses triggered by the reckless marketing of opioid painkillers dating back a decade.
But it could turn into a boondoggle — or, at least, scatter money all over the place without actually doing much about the record-breaking increase in drug overdoses caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is now mixed into many other drugs to lure new generations of addicts to a deadly high.
That’s exactly what happened after the tobacco companies paid out billions that went to the state, federal and local government, most of which vanished into government budgets without much effect on smoking rates in the US.
In light of this, the Board of Supervisors agreed to an overall strategy that could transfer a large share of the windfall funding to local community groups on the front lines of coping with drug addiction, overdose prevention and education.
“The settlements are still being finalized,” Public Health Director Janell Linn told the supervisors. “But we are very excited about this opportunity to work to reverse some of the damage that opioids have caused. Towns and cities receive their own dollars, counties receive their own dollars and tribes receive their own.”
All told, the settlements will likely bring millions of dollars into Navajo and Apache counties over the next couple of years.
In 2020-21, 406 Apache County residents and 913 Navajo County residents ended up in the hospital with an opioid overdose. That cost about $66 million, far more in one year than the settlement will provide. Navajo and Apache counties have a higher rate of drug use than the statewide average, but a death rate that’s close to the statewide average. That’s probably because police and paramedics are doing a much better job than most of the rest of the state when it comes to administering Naloxone, which can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Linn noted that the county is negotiating with cities in the region to pool the money they receive to have as much effect as possible. The tribes will mostly operate their own programs, though the drug companies are still negotiating with the tribes to settle on dollar amounts.
“This is not a negative,” said Linn. “This is positive thing. It gives us an opportunity to partner with them and leverage program options on and off tribal lands.”
The Navajo and Apache reservations account for more than half of the land and the population in Apache and Navajo counties. The tribes have generally suffered higher rates of drug addiction and death. Three of the five seats on the board of supervisors are associated with reservation populations. However, many of the county’s programs don’t operate on tribal lands.
The settlement agreement requires the counties and towns to devote the bulk of the money to programs that directly address the opioid overdose epidemic. The number of overdose deaths increased 30% during the pandemic, with fentanyl accounting for the bulk of those deaths. The provisions in the settlement were intended to avoid the fiasco of the tobacco settlements, in which less than 14% of the $256 billion settlement was devoted to reducing smoking, according to a federal Centers for Disease Control estimate.
The use of millions of dollars in federal pandemic grants provides another example. Most of the money Navajo County received ended up supporting county staffing and programs. The money paid for a rush of clinics and vaccination efforts early on, but those efforts faded away after a few months. Less than 60% of the county’s off-reservation residents have gotten vaccinated, a percentage that hasn’t changed in months. However, repeated studies demonstrate that free, easily accessible vaccinations have played a bigger role in saving lives than any other intervention.
So in distributing the opioid money, the County adopted five principles based on a study by researchers from Johns Hopkins University. The five principles include:
Spend money to save lives
- Supplement — don’t replace — existing efforts
- Spread the money around
- Report to the public on both spending and results
Fund evidence-based programs
- Focus funding on programs supported by evidence that they work
- Remove policies that work against evidence-based programs
- Build a system to track and report results
Invest in youth prevention
Focus on racial equality
- Focus on communities that have suffered discrimination, like Native Americans
- Support programs that divert people from the criminal justice system into treatment
- Fund programs that reduce the stigma surrounding drug addiction
- Involve community members and those with “lived experience”
Develop a fair process to allocate the funding
- Determine areas of greatest need
- Get input from the groups most affected
- Ensure representation reflects the community’s diversity
The county will likely set aside a chunk of money for grants to community partners. The county will follow the model it used to dole out infrastructure money to community groups during the pandemic. Groups interested can contact the county health department about the process for submitting a grant application.
“That process is tried and true, so we tweaked that for the opioid settlement money to ensure we are expending funds in a transparent way,” said Linn.
“Anyone can submit a proposed project. We’ll make sure it meets the five guidelines. We’re really looking for targeted approaches. We will ask them to prove what they can do with an evidence-based approach.”
The county is setting up a steering committee to evaluate proposals and set priorities for spending the money. That committee is likely to be weighed in favor of law enforcement, with participating towns represented so far by police chiefs. The Navajo County Attorney’s Office will head up the steering committee, which also gives it a law enforcement thrust. However, County Attorney Brad Carlyon has been focused for the past year on moving as many drug cases out of the courts and into treatment options as possible.
Supervisor Fern Benally worried that the county will neglect the reservation populations.
“We all know that the county stretches all the way to the north end. My request is that the Navajo people will still receive training, education, Narcan distribution. This will save lives. And as you say, the focus is on racial equity.”
“We are offering services on Tribal lands,” said Linn. “More than 300 staff on the Navajo Nation have been trained (in Narcan administration). The tribal settlements are still pending, many of them, and we want to give them the chance to review those settlements.”
“I’m still requesting funds for education and training (on the reservation),” said Benally.
Carlyon noted, “If you want a specific provision, you can ask for that. Policies are set by the board as a whole, not by individual supervisors.”
The board adopted the recommendations, priorities and goals as presented by the health department unanimously. But Benally made one final comment.
“Let me go on the record: we should provide training and education in North County. I will vote in favor of this for the sake of my people in the Winslow area,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.