Navajo County may soon see extended broadband internet service.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $20-million plan to improve broadband throughout the county.

The supervisors approved a shift in the contractor to design the “Middle Mile” of a much faster, redundant, reliable internet backbone system, funded with state and federal grants.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

