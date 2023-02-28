The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $20-million plan to improve broadband throughout the county.
The supervisors approved a shift in the contractor to design the “Middle Mile” of a much faster, redundant, reliable internet backbone system, funded with state and federal grants.
The system will take six more months to design and then a year to build. It will connect Show Low, Pinetop, the White Mountain Apache Reservation and other areas to the high-speed trunk line that runs along Interstate 40.
It could also form a vital link to provide redundancy throughout the region, including links to Gila and Apache counties, as well as the Hopi and Navajo reservations.
The county hopes to complete the project in 18 months. However, people will still have to contract with a private provider like Suddenlink to get the benefit from the upgraded service. Suddenlink and other providers can hook up to the new “backbone” fiberoptic cable, but must still provide connections to individual homes and businesses capable of taking advantage of the greater speeds and reliability.
Several community members who spoke at the hearing expressed concern about whether the private providers will do that at a price homeowners and businesses can afford.
Most of the money for the $20-million project comes from the federal pandemic and infrastructure relief efforts. “The ARPA funding is a limited, one-time opportunity to invest in the quality of life and opportunities by funding transformational projects and programs to improve Navajo County for generations while honoring and preserving our heritage,” according to the staff presentation on the plan.
Supervisor Jason Whiting said the contract represents three years of effort to overhaul the region’s slow, outage-prone broadband. One study found that internet companies don’t deliver speeds comparable to many urban areas – and most don’t even consistently deliver the speeds promised consumers. Most of the county sits at the end of a connection down to the Valley. A break in the line anywhere along more than 100 miles of cable can knock out service to the entire county for extended periods. The added trunk line will create a loop, so the signal can be rerouted to maintain service in case of a break anywhere along the line.
The reliance of businesses on the internet, coupled with the big increase in telecommuting, has made adequate internet essential to the region’s economic future, said Whiting.
“This has been a big deal,” said Whiting. “I’m already starting to see a lot of people moving to rural parts of Arizona, in part because they can telecommute. It was the one silver lining of COVID: People can work from home and we’re seeing more and more people coming, but they need the internet. It will support future growth.”
He also praised the effort to connect the new “middle mile” link from Holbrook to the White Mountains to other developing broadband networks, including those on the Navajo and Hopi Reservation as well as Apache County, and perhaps eventually Gila County. All those tribes and counties received a windfall of federal funding during the pandemic.
“It’s taken us three years to get to this point. You had providers that were too cost prohibitive. This is allowing more people to make those investments that we know are really important,” said Whiting.
The board had originally contracted with Magellan Advisors to develop a strategic plan starting in January of 2021. A year later, the county contracted with WANRack LLC to design and build the system. The staff report noted that “after WANRack and the County were unable to come together on the terms and conditions of an Agreement to move the project forward” the county shifted to eX2 Technology to design and build the system.
The county hasn’t yet actually received the American Recovery Act funding, which still needs Arizona Commerce Authority action. “We would expect that the grant funds will be released prior to the design being completed” in about six months, said the staff report. “By expediting the design phase, the County will be able to bring availability to our residents in a timelier manner.”
