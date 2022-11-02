So it looks like Heber can apply for the title of RV Capitol of the World.
Well, maybe not the world.
But the little unincorporated community’s gonna have a lot of RVs.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved yet another RV park and storage facility off Highway 260 in Heber-Overgaard at its last meeting.
The 4.3-acre property lies east of Highway 260 and west of Buckskin Road, a vacant parcel zoned for commercial and residential use.
The latest RV facility will have 25 RV sites for overnight camping. The site will include a bath house with two restrooms and showers, plus a laundry room with a washer and drier. It will also boast a ramada with picnic tables and BBQ grills.
The spaces will range from 30 by 59 to 30 by 74, each with water, sewer and power hookups.
The site will remain open and lighted all day every day, with one employee during the day and automatic gates for entry at night. It will include a six-foot, sold fence to separate it from the neighborhood. The developer promised to leave as many trees as possible, especially on the edge of the property..
Nobody objected to the plan before the planning commission approved it, said county planning staff.
The RV parks the latest in a long string of such developments the county has approve in Heber in the past several years.
Heber lies between Show Low and Payson atop the Mogollon Rim. The population’s listed at 2,500, but it’s mostly a summertime recreational hot spot – with ready access to nearby lakes.
Church of Latter Day Saints pioneers settled Heber in the late 1880s and the adjacent Overgaard was originally called Oklahoma Flat, before being renamed for the first owner of the sawmill there.
The twin communities cover about 7 square miles. The community has a median age of 61, with a median household income of $35,000 – compared to $61,000 for the rest of the state. It’s got 3,500 homes – a third of them mobile homes. However, the median home price is $190,000 according to the US Census Bureau – compared to $136,000 in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.