Navajo County’s effort to save the historic Pinedale School building took another step forward last week with the award of a contract to Johnson Walzer Associates.

The county has landed state historic preservation grants to cover the bulk of the cost for the $308,000 project to repair the roof and the stucco on the historic building.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

