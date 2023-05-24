Navajo County’s effort to save the historic Pinedale School building took another step forward last week with the award of a contract to Johnson Walzer Associates.
The county has landed state historic preservation grants to cover the bulk of the cost for the $308,000 project to repair the roof and the stucco on the historic building.
The building was completed in 1942 and added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 2002. The 84-by-56-foot building has a stage and a basement, along with its original 9 over 9 windows. The gym and stage area interior walls are covered in one-inch-thick milled Ponderosa pine, logged and milled nearby. The building also has two classrooms, a kitchen, a small library, copy room and computer room. The original tongue-and-groove pine flooring remains throughout.
It not only served as Pinedale’s only school, but also a community center. Pinedale is about 15 miles west of Show Low. Neils Mortensen founded the community in 1879, along with LDS pioneers dispatched by the church to settle Arizona.
The aging walls and roof have lost their resistance to the elements, according to the architectural assessment. “Without immediate assistance, these elements will continue to decay, further damaging the structure.”
The project will start with a $167,000 roof replacement, followed by a $140,000 effort to repair the stucco and window frames.
Navajo County owns the building and has committed $67,000 in required matching funds for a $100,000 State Historic Preservation Heritage Fund Program. This will cover the cost of the roofing repair.
