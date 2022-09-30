Navajo County put the final touches on a $20-million project to improve broadband in a wide swath of the region this week.
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally accepted a $9.7 million grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority, with another $9 million earmarked from other federal grants.
The money will enable the county to build a 132-mile broadband network to connect the existing internet lines in the White Mountains to the major trunk line that runs along Interstate 40. The project could transform broadband service in much of the county.
The recently announced state commerce authority grants include the $10-million southern Apache County Regional Broadband Project. That project will install fiber optic infrastructure for eight communities in Apache County with high-speed hookups for schools and libraries. At least 11,000 residents should end up with much faster, more reliable internet service. The county has three years to complete the work.
The two Navajo County projects include the Navajo County WANRack project and the trunk line to Heber-Overgaard.
Currently, the White Mountains sit at the end of a dead-end line from Phoenix. That means a line break anywhere along that line can cut off internet service to a wide area, sometimes for days. Often, that also knocks out cell phones and 911 service. Outages earlier this year resulted in deaths when people couldn’t call for emergency medical service.
The prolonged outages can also hurt businesses, which have become increasingly reliant on the internet. Moreover, county economic development officials say the lack of reliable, high-speed internet service in much of the county has discouraged businesses from moving here, especially with online retailing and telework now booming.
One recent county-funded survey found that the region is not only plagued by dead zones without any service at all, but also that few of the current internet providers deliver the speeds advertised, due to the region’s slow and outdated system.
The supervisors adopted a strategic broadband plan in December in part to ensure the county was in position to compete for a slew of state and federal grants supercharged by federal infrastructure bills during the pandemic.
The county earmarked $10 million in American Rescue Plan Funding for the project. The county landed the Arizona Commerce Commission grant in July. The state earmarked $100 million to expand broadband in underserved areas statewide, with much of that money also coming from federal pandemic relief funding. Navajo and Apache counties have about 2% of the state’s population but landed about 20% of the state broadband grant money.
The supervisors have also approved an agreement with eX2 Technology to build the open-access, 132-mile network. Broadband service providers and cell phone companies can all hook onto the new, high-speed, redundant line once it’s completed.
The Navajo Nation has received $50 million in broadband grant funding as well. Large areas of the Navajo Nation have no internet service and service remains slow and spotty even in the areas with the best coverage. The money will fund 63 different projects.
The Navajo Nation will build 11 new telecommunication towers, lay 204 miles of fiber optics and connect 27,000 homes to high-speed internet.
Navajo County provides a host of services on the Navajo Nation, which will benefit from the new, faster, more reliable regional broadband network. The consulting firms hired by both the Navajo Nation and Navajo County will ensure the array of projects creates a compatible system.
The state commerce commission has so far awarded $76 million in grant funding in 14 rural counties plus another $24 million in urban counties. The grants spurred $113 million in matching local grants.
“This award represents a generational investment toward connecting rural and underserved parts of the state and demonstrates our commitment to ensure all Arizonans have access to high-speed internet,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “Whether it’s public safety, education, telemedicine or more, reliable internet access is more important than ever. We’re grateful to be partnering with communities across our state to ensure we connect all of Arizona.”
The state is also using federal grant money for a project to expand broadband connectivity along Interstate 40 from Flagstaff to the California border.
The flood of grants made possible by the rush of federal infrastructure money in the past three years has dwarfed previous state efforts. In 2019, the state handed out just $3 million in rural broadband development grants, with money for Bullhead City, Page and Payson.
