Navajo County tightened its relationship with the Navajo Nation at the last supervisors meeting, approving a new wrinkle on an old problem: Maintaining the vast network of dirt roads on the reservation.
The Navajo Nation maintains its own roads, but has long partnered with Navajo County when it comes to providing equipment, training and help in an emergency. In return, Navajo County relies heavily on gravel pits on the Navajo Nation for road resurfacing materials.
Residents of the reservation vote in county elections, and typically two or three members of the five-member board of supervisors have districts dominated by the Navajo or Apache reservation voters.
The Navajo Reservation sprawls across the northern half of both Apache and Navajo counties, and on into New Mexico. Most county services don’t extend to the sovereign reservation territories. But the state-shared gas tax money covers the cost of some road maintenance services provided by the county on key roads on the reservation. The county also helps out in emergencies, again relying on federal grants and state gas tax money.
Up until now, the cooperative agreements have involved the tribal government and the county government.
But the supervisors at their last meeting approved an agreement with the Teesto Chapter on the Navajo Reservation, the tribal equivalent of a town or county subdivision.
The agreement allows the county to provide $10,000 worth of spare parts for road grading equipment operated by the Teesto Chapter, paid for out of HURF gas-tax funds.
Supervisor Alberto Peshlakai said, “This is the first agreement entered into by Navajo County and one of the 110 chapter communities.”
He noted some of the chapter governments have legal authority to operate separately from the tribal government, and can contract for services direction with the state, federal and county governments.
The Teesto Chapter took advantage of a training program to get a heavy equipment operator certified to do road maintenance work on the network of dirt roads that provide critical links to services for reservation residents, and often need immediate work after storms to remain passable.
“Roads become very impassable with mud. So what we are entering into is going to be very beneficial to the local community. Thank you for approving this. We’re helping other chapters work towards having that local government certification, rather than having to rely on tribal services,” said Peshlakai.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.