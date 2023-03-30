Navajo Nation

Navajo County tightened its relationship with the Navajo Nation at the last supervisors meeting, approving a new wrinkle on an old problem: Maintaining the vast network of dirt roads on the reservation.

The Navajo Nation maintains its own roads, but has long partnered with Navajo County when it comes to providing equipment, training and help in an emergency. In return, Navajo County relies heavily on gravel pits on the Navajo Nation for road resurfacing materials.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

