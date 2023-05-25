Principal retires after two decades at Snowflake High School After 22 years as the principal of Snowflake High School, Larry Titus is retiring. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of leadership, inspiration and hope. As one of Arizona's oldest educational institutions, Snowflake High has flourished under Titus's guidance.
