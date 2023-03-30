Navajo County last week approved a $475,000 contract with the federal government to lay the ground work for managing the next disaster.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency every year provides grants to counties and states to make sure they have trained and equipped first responders to deal with an emergency, from fires to floods with the occasional pandemic thrown in for good measure.
The grant money pays the salaries of county emergency management officials, training to ensure multiple police and emergency medical providers can coordinate their response, and provides things like radios, generators and tents for evacuation centers.
The routine board approval of the contract for emergency management came in the same week that state officials warned that the wet winter will likely delay the fire season — but will also foster a lush growth of grass likely to dry out when the heat hits in June.
Wildfires remain the most likely emergency facing Navajo County, especially in the forested White Mountains in the southern reaches of the county.
Last summer was far from a record-setting year for wildfires, but Navajo County had to evacuate portions of Heber and Overgaard as the 7,000-acre Wyrick Fire approached. Developments near Flagstaff and Prescott also faced evacuations.
Nothing has approached the scale of devastation inflicted by the 468,000-acre Rodeo Chedeski Fire, which forced the evacuation of Show Low and many other communities in 2002. Some 30,000 people fled their homes. The flames burned 400 homes before a shift in the winds and weather helped bring it under control.
The Rodeo Chedeski Fire came at the start of a 20-year period of severe drought, which has been interrupted for the moment by perhaps the wettest winter in 30 years across much of the west.
The Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. underscored the dangerous new conditions. The Camp Fire burned 153,000 acres, it killed 85 people and consumed whole communities. Most of the people died when an ember storm from the approaching fire front set multiple houses on fire at once, as well as trees along the designated evacuation route. Authorities waited too long to order the evacuation. And because people had not Firewised homes or built them to a WUI fire-hardened standard, the ember storm spread the fire through neighborhoods faster than residents could flee. Nonetheless, the community had better-developed emergency and evacuation plans than most forested Arizona communities.
Neither Navajo County nor any of the cities in the White Mountains have adopted Firewise or WUI building codes, even though assessments suggest the forested communities here face a greater threat from wildfire than did Paradise.
State fire and emergency officials held a briefing last week on the prospects for the fire season.
State Forester Thomas Torres said the snowpack in the White Mountains will provide a welcome delay in the fire season. However, dangerous fire conditions will likely develop by late May in the high country.
State Fire Manager John Truett warned that the state still hasn’t managed to fill the ranks of its force of seasonal firefighters, which could prove dangerous if multiple fire starts overtax resources. Local fire departments are also understaffed, especially in struggling rural fire districts. Some cities like Prescott and Flagstaff have added wildlands fire fighting and brush clearing crews to the local fire departments. Those crews clear brush in the winter, then earn back a year’s worth of salaries by working under contract for the state and federal government in fighting wildfires.
If local departments and the state remain understaffed, Arizona will need out-of-state crews. And that always causes a significant delay in responding to a major fire. The best chance to stop a megafire lies in responding quickly during dangerous fire conditions. That’s exactly what happened in the case of the Telegraph Fire near Superior, which ended up burning 180,000 acres and threatening Superior and other communities for a month.
Torres said most fires are human caused — especially in the summer, when people flee the valley for the high country.
The monsoon normally ends the acute phase of the fire season. This year, the National Weather Service is predicting warmer-than-normal temperatures and a more-or-less normal monsoon, although it may not kick in until the second half of July. That means the fire season will likely start in late May and continue through mid-July — a six- or eight-week gauntlet.
But at least Navajo County can count on that $475,000 from the federal government to lay plans for evacuations, emergency notifications and layers of contingency plans.
