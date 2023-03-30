What makes a champion?
Family. Hard work. Stubborn dreams.
Two champions and their families last week stood before the Navajo County Board of Supervisors and celebrated the ideals of sportsmanship and paying the price for success.
Jason Ramirez won the state championship at 132 pounds in Division 4 wrestling for Holbrook.
Devin Kinlicheenie won the state championship at 215 pounds in Division 3 for Snowflake.
Both credited their families, their teammates and old fashioned hard work.
Devin’s father coaches the team, and his three brothers are also wrestlers — one a state champion. “What I like about wrestling,” Devin told the supervisors, “is you don’t have to be the biggest and strongest. We work so hard in the summer. We know wrestling. The thing that helped me a lot was just keeping a smile on my face.”
Sometimes, that wasn’t easy. “Two weeks before state, I sprained my ankle. I got healed up at the right time. I was crying. I thought my season was over. But keeping that smile on my face helped me through it. My dad, my brothers, they helped me.”
That led the Snowflake sophomore to a perfect season. He won 49 matches and lost, well, none.
Jason had a similar tale to tell. He also has three brothers, all wrestlers.
“All of my coaches helped me get there, and the wrestling team,” said Jason. “We’re all family. I got good because of them.”
His dad commented, “I’ve started all three of my boys wrestling since they were in diapers. They’ve all been very successful. They are committed and dedicated.”
His mom said, “I’m very proud of my son, and he’s an awesome student and he’s going to wrestle in college. He’s been a straight-A student forever.”
One study by researchers from the University of Arkansas examined the common assumption that schools that focus on sports may see a decline in student achievement, with the sports kids neglecting their studies. In fact, the study came to the opposite conclusion.
“We find that high school athletics do not appear to detract from academic success. In fact, based on the data we examined from Ohio high schools, an emphasis on athletic success and participation is associated with higher scores on standardized tests and higher graduation rates.”
Another study by researchers from the University of Chicago came to similar conclusions. The study looked at 3,100 sixth- to ninth-graders in 14 North Carolina schools. They studied whether kids in sports programs had greater academic success, a more positive body image and higher self esteem.
“Results indicate that school sports participation was significantly associated with academic achievement, positive body-image perceptions and self-esteem. Findings suggest that school sports may promote several outcomes of interest to social workers.”
The supervisors were impressed with the accomplishments of the champions, and the support they got from the school and their families.
Supervisor Jason Whiting, himself a football coach, said, “I truly believe — and with wrestling I have the utmost respect — that you will take the things you learned on the mat and you’ll accomplish great things. Congratulations, but you still have more work to do.”
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger said, “I’m truly inspired by your story. I’ve been privileged to work with young people for the last 20 years of my career, and your story is part of the reason. I know that greatness doesn’t come all by itself, and I know you know that. It comes from the people around you. I can see the influence of your family and coaches and friends. So thank you for being here and sharing your stories.”
