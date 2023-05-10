top of the woods flood 2019

Nearly 5 inches of rain fell in 45 minutes near Top of the Woods on Aug. 1, 2019, causing significant flooding and damage to roads, as shown in this photo taken from inside a vehicle.

 Courtesy of Dana Rodd Heck (2019)

Navajo County will chip in $140,000 to help Pinetop-Lakeside build flood control works in a hilly, flood-prone neighborhood.

The $2 million project will protect neighborhoods around the Top of the Woods housing development from a repeat of a damaging 2019 monsoon flood.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

