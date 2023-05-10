Navajo County will chip in $140,000 to help Pinetop-Lakeside build flood control works in a hilly, flood-prone neighborhood.
The $2 million project will protect neighborhoods around the Top of the Woods housing development from a repeat of a damaging 2019 monsoon flood.
“The project allows the county to partner financially; we share a common interest,” said County Engineer Bill Bess. The county funding would include $30,000 in the current fiscal year and another $110,000 in the fiscal year that starts in July.
The area flooded in August 2019 when a monsoon storm dumped almost 5 inches of rain in 45 minutes, causing extensive damage to streets, roads, facilities and property. Top of the Mountain is a roughly 60-home development, and water cascaded down into neighboring streets. The debris blocked culverts, undercut roads and wrought havoc.
The storm came complete with hail the size of marbles, which covered the streets. Woodland Road and the areas south of Woodland Lake Road were flooded. Hardest-hit areas included Woodland Park, Woodland Village Mobile Home Park, The Woods at Pinetop, Woodland Hills, Summer Haven and Pinetop Hills.
Mud and debris sluiced off the hillsides, stopping just short of causing major mudslides. Residents who had lived in the area for years said they’d never seen such a furious storm.
It took Pinetop-Lakeside three years to design a flood-control solution and line up some $2 million in funding to cope with the drainage issues the storm so graphically revealed.
The town asked for help from the County Flood Control District, since the drainage improvements will affect some unincorporated areas as well.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve an intergovernmental agreement and funding at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Public works reviewed the project and finds it consistent with the purpose of the flood control district. We have the money budgeted,” said Bess.
Pinetop-Lakeside Public Works Director Matt Patterson said, “We’ve been working on this since we flooded in 2019 and look forward to moving forward and letting residents sleep better at night.”
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger said, “This is an important investment for that community, and we’re grateful we can look out for those who live in our communities.”
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
