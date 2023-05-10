naloxone box
Buy Now

A single dose pre-filled syringe of naloxone is shown.

 Mark Oniffrey/Wikimedia Commons

Navajo County this week approved new efforts to save lives in the face of a plague of opioid overdoses, which continue to affect about one new Navajo County resident every week.

Navajo County residents suffered at least 51 opioid overdoses in 2022, plus 30 overdose deaths.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.