Navajo County this week approved new efforts to save lives in the face of a plague of opioid overdoses, which continue to affect about one new Navajo County resident every week.
Navajo County residents suffered at least 51 opioid overdoses in 2022, plus 30 overdose deaths.
Nationally, more than 100,000 died from overdoses last year, most of them involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can easily stop your breathing. The current epidemic of death and addiction started with a big increase in the use of prescription painkillers. When doctors tried to cut back on prescriptions, many newly addicted people turned to black market pain pills and heroin.
Fentanyl soon ended up in fake prescription painkillers as well as mixed into street drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. The result was a surge in opioid deaths.
Navajo County has already started receiving its share of national settlements with opioid manufacturers and pharmacy chains. They have agreed to billions in settlements, which in the coming year or two will likely give Navajo County millions of dollars to do something about the growing problem.
On Tuesday, the county unveiled plans to participate in the rollout of a statewide program to provide police officers with the opioid antidote Naloxone that they can leave with people who may be at risk of an overdose.
The county is also supporting a 988 number to provide access to treatment and services with no fear of arrest for callers. The state’s Good Samaritan law also protects you from arrest if you call for help to save someone who has overdosed and stopped breathing.
Arizona Drug Intelligence Officer Randy Moffitt explained the Naloxone-distribution program to the supervisors this week. The state will provide training and resources on how to recognize when someone is overdosing and how to administer Naloxone to get them breathing again.
The widespread use of the program in Mohave County resulted in a 49% reduction in overdose deaths.
“I’m super thrilled to bring this program to Navajo County," said Moffitt.
Vickie Solomon will bring the program to reservation communities, which are also struggling with a rise in overdose deaths. She has already started working with police and schools in Whiteriver on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, and will soon expand the program to Cibecue and McNary.
In addition, the supervisors on Tuesday declared May National Fentanyl Awareness Month, following a presentation by Linda Teague with the Navajo County Connection for Overdose Prevention.
“People need to understand that treatment works and recovery is possible,” said Teague.
She noted that fentanyl is now involved in half of the deaths of people younger than 50, outstripping other leading causes of death including heart disease, cancer, homicide and suicide in that age group.
“These are our neighbors. Parents. Brothers and sisters. We have to recognize these are people in our community, and they have left a great loss for those left behind,” said Teague.
Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, but it’s cheap and easy to make and smuggle. That’s why it has ended up slipped into other street drugs.
“Right now, you can walk into any Navajo County public health office and ask for naloxone and they’ll hand it to you in a brown paper bag, no questions asked. Fewer than 10% of people with an opioid use disorder get medication or treatment; we want to provide a link between people who use drugs and the resources we have in our community.”
That includes the new 988 emergency hotline, which will connect anyone who calls to resources including treatment, counseling and Naloxone.
In Arizona, 80% of the overdose deaths in 2022 took place in people between the age of 18 and 54. Teens accounted for 2% and people older than 55 for 18%, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Navajo County’s overdose death rate amounted to 28 per 100,000 compared to 26 statewide, a figure that excludes deaths on the reservations.
People suffering from an overdose got Naloxone 96% of the time in Navajo County, compared to 78% statewide. Paramedics and police officers administered the antidote most of the time. However, 22 people still died.
Overdoes provoked an additional 71 hospital visits in Navajo county — which works out to 413 out of every 100,000 hospital visits — compared to almost 700 per 100,000 statewide. The low rate of hospital admissions despite a high overdose rate could reflect Navajo County’s high percentage of people without medical insurance, as well as a high poverty rate.
The Congressional Joint Economic Committee says the opioid epidemic cost the US $1.5 trillion in 2020. The overdose rate has climbed in the two years since then, with deaths rising from 70,000 in 2021 to more than 100,000 in 2022.
“That’s why we’re here asking you to help spread the word and save lives,” said Teague.
Supervisor Fern Benally said the education effort is critical on the Navajo Reservation, as well as easy availability of Naloxone. “When you call an ambulance (in many areas of the reservation), it’s a half an hour or so. Sometimes they say, ‘can you bring him down to the main road?’ and you say, ‘no, we can’t do that.’ So I’m grateful for your presentation, and thank you for your time.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said, “I know we have some hurdles we’ve been trying to get over, but I hope we’re successful in the future, so those who distribute (fentanyl) can be held accountable."
