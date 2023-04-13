Long-overlooked DNA evidence led to the arrest of David Slade of Eager for entering the home of a 18-year-old girl, holding her against her will and sexually assaulting her. He escaped. The case went cold. But when a second DNA sample from a Utah rape went into the database, he was finally identified, arrested and charged with two rapes.
Notah Grant was arrested for the rape of a Pinon school teacher whom he allegedly forced from her home at knifepoint. He had just left federal prison, where he'd served time for aggravated assault. He walked her a quarter mile into the desert along with a second man. Then he raped her at knifepoint, despite the second man’s protests.
Brandon Pete and three other men picked up a 38-year-old woman hitchhiking near Window Rock. They drove her to a remote location, and brutally raped her. They drove her to another location, where one man held her down and another man threw rocks at her head. It killed her.
It’s easy to find accounts of rape and sexual violence in any county you care to search on the internet. These cases were scattered over years. Rape and sexual assault remain commonplace in Navajo, Apache and Gila counties; and it's not just in Arizona. The rate of reported rapes in the US remains seven times higher than in Europe, and it’s still rising.
Partly in response to this, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors declared April Sexual Assault Awareness month at its April 11 meeting. The board also awarded a $10,000 contract to help cover the expenses of Northern Arizona Care and Service after Assault, which gathers evidence from a Navajo County rape victim every week or two.
Roxanne Padilla submitted the resolution to the supervisors, citing statistics on the persistence of sexual violence in our culture.
- One in five women has suffered a completed or attempted rape.
- One in four men has experienced some form of sexual violence.
- Four in five women and two of five men report some form of harassment or violence.
- One-third of women who suffered a rape or an attempted rape were teenagers at the time.
- Only an estimated 25% of rapes were reported to police in 2018.
- About half of women who suffered rape were victims of an intimate partner, and another 40% were raped by an acquaintance.
“It’s so difficult to hear that all of these things happen,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting.
The supervisors also unanimously approved the contract with the chain of clinics that conducts medical exams and gathers evidence for rape victims in the county.
Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault was established in 2002 to provide “emotional, physical medical and criminal justice needs of assault victims,” according to the staff report on the organizations request to renew its contract with the Navajo County Attorney’s Office.
The organization has contracts with towns and counties in Coconino, Navajo and Apache Counties to provide services to sexual assault victims. The group operates clinics in Flagstaff, Holbrook, Show Low and Round Valley. Specially trained nurses conduct medical exams and carefully gather evidence after sexual assaults. They prepare the rape kits for police if the woman wants to report the crime, and they also connect the victim to support and medical services.
The examinations cost about $425 per victim, an increase from $375 from the cost the group charged from 2016 to 2022.
Navajo County accounted for 16% of the exams in 2019-21. However, that percentage jumped to 22% in fiscal year 2022. About 25% of the total cases weren’t assigned to a particular county, but most of those were in either Navajo of Coconino counties, according to NACASA Director Denise Burley.
The clinics get a lot of referrals from police and from hospitals, since nurses have the specialized training to gather evidence, and experience in connecting victims to the resources that can help in their recovery. However, anyone can make an appointment. The contact number is through the Northland Family Help Center at (928) 527-1900.
The nurses are required by law to report any sexual assault involving a minor to police. They’re also required to report a case that involves domestic violence and strangulation of an adult. Otherwise, they will do whatever the victim wants, although they’ll preserve the rape kit and the victim’s account of the assault.
NACASA responded to 149 calls and conducted 98 exams in fiscal 2022. Of those, 21 were in Navajo County. That compares to 14 Navajo County cases in 2020 and 16 in 2021.
The US rate of rape reported per 100,000 residents is roughly seven times higher than the average for Europe, according to the US Office of Justice Programs. The annual US rate of 38.2 per 100,000 compares to 1.43 in Canada, 14 per 100,000 in Mexico, 27 in England and 3.4 per 100,000 in Spain.
The National Institutes of Health estimates that an additional 2 million US women suffer rape each year, and another 6.5 million suffer some other form of sexual violence. The NIH estimated that about 5.73 million men suffer sexual violence other than rape, but said it didn’t have enough data to come up with an estimate of the number of men raped.
An NIH survey of the research said sexual violence remains a big contributing factor to chronic disease and mental health problems. One study found battered women have almost double the medical costs annually as women not in violent relationships. Women who suffer sexual violence have an increased risk for stress-related disorders, digestive problems, reproductive system disorder, autoimmune disease, obesity, diabetes and sexually transmitted infections.
Reported rapes continue to increase in the US, though this may not mean sexual assault is on the rise, but victims of assault are now much more willing to report the crimes.
Researchers from the University of Michigan conducted a national study that documented a 15-fold increase in sexual assault victims seeking treatment in US emergency rooms between 2006 and 2019, according to a report of the research in US News and World Reports.
The number of reported sexual assaults rose from 93,000 in 2006 to 140,000 in 2019.
