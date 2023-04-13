rape kit

The cost of testing for sexual assault has increased. The Navajo County Board of Supervisors has awarded a $10,000 contract to help defray the expenses to Northern Arizona Care and Service after Assault.

 Wisconsin Department of Justice

Long-overlooked DNA evidence led to the arrest of David Slade of Eager for entering the home of a 18-year-old girl, holding her against her will and sexually assaulting her. He escaped. The case went cold. But when a second DNA sample from a Utah rape went into the database, he was finally identified, arrested and charged with two rapes.

Notah Grant was arrested for the rape of a Pinon school teacher whom he allegedly forced from her home at knifepoint. He had just left federal prison, where he'd served time for aggravated assault. He walked her a quarter mile into the desert along with a second man. Then he raped her at knifepoint, despite the second man’s protests.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.