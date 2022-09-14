Navajo County got a one-year extension on the deadline for spending its federal grant money for COVID testing.
That’s probably a good thing – considering the county reported 1,400 additional tests last week – with 14% of those tests coming back positive.
In fact, the state department of health services has tallied nearly 300,000 tests conducted in the county of 110,000 since the start of the pandemic.
That’s a lot of tests.
But it’s probably a good thing the feds made the money contingent on the results.
The county has received millions in COVID relief grants, but has some of the worst covid infection and death rates in the state.
Navajo County has vaccinated just 55% of the non-reservation population – one of the worst performances in the state. Statewide, 74% of the population has gotten vaccinated.
The county has reported nearly 44,000 cases and 933 deaths – including 115 cases and one death last week. That’s among the worst performances in the state.
The infection rate totals about 39 per 100,000, which is 26% higher than the statewide average. The death rate’s about 827 per 100,000 population, roughly double the statewide average.
The results are almost identical for the non-reservation portions of Apache County, with an infection rate of 43 per 100,000 and a death rate a little bit higher than Navajo County.
And like Navajo County just 54% of the non-reservation population in Apache County has gotten vaccinated.
Apache county reported 1,000 tests and 162 new cases last week – but administered just 221 additional doses of the vaccine.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends two shots, plus a booster shot at least four months after the second shot in the initial series. High risk groups – including those older than 55 – should get a second booster shot at least four months after the first.
The unvaccinated are three times as likely to get infected and six times as likely to die. Recovery from a previous infection also reduces the odds of serious illness – but a booster shot still confers big additional advantages.
New cases in the US have declined 24% in the past two weeks, to 68,000 per day – a rate of 21 per 100,000. Cases in Arizona have declined 57%, to 7 per 100,000 as a daily average over the past two weeks.
Navajo County has a vaccination rate far below the statewide average in every category – with the virus still widespread in the community.
The vaccination rate by age includes 40% under 20 years old, 45% for ages 20-34, 51% for ages 55-44 and 55% for ages 45-54.
Low vaccination rates are especially alarming among older residents – since they’re much more likely to get seriously ill and die when infected. The Navajo County vaccination rate for ages 55-64 remains at just 62% and the vaccination rate for the high risk group older than 65 remains at 87%.
All those numbers are well below the state and national averages – which likely accounts for Navajo County’s high infection and death rate.
Those numbers don’t take into account the share of the population that has received the recommended booster shots.
