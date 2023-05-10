Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies Timothy Tubbs and Jesus Estrada on Tuesday took some time out from answering odd, dangerous, unpredictable emergency calls to take a brief bow in front of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors.
It’s an interesting little story with a mostly happy ending, featuring quick thinking, attention to detail and some judicious risk taking.
But it didn’t really start well.
On Feb.17, the Department of Public Services responded to a domestic violence call. When the state police officers showed up, the drunken subject had decamped. So the state police officers mounted a search in the neighborhood. Nothing. Except someone said they’d seen the fellow shambling along the train tracks. Officer looked. Nothing. Nada. Zip.
The DPS officers relayed all this to the Navajo County Sheriff’s dispatcher, who passed along what they knew to the officers sent along to help.
Deputy Tubbs figured just to be sure, he’d walk along the railroad tracks.
The deputies “sprang into action,” Sheriff David Clouse told the supervisors, “and started putting two and two together.”
Just as everyone was about to give up, Tubbs spotted someone lying on the railroad tracks, either injured or passed out.
He called it in, nervously eyeing the track, wondering when the next eastbound train would come rumbling through.
Deputy Estrada immediately drove down the road alongside the tracks, worried about that same possibility.
Sure enough, he spotted a train barreling towards Deputy Tubbs and his incapacitated suspect.
Estrada jumped out of his car and flagged down the train, bringing the lethal mass of metal to a halt about half a mile from where Tubbs was gingerly checking to see if it was safe to move the suspect, not knowing what injuries he may have suffered in coming to rest on the tracks.
“This is the short story of an heroic act,” said Sheriff Clouse. “They put their lives in danger to save someone else’s life. I wanted to recognize them for their lifesaving effort.”
Sheriff Clouse noted that State Trooper M.T. Wischman stated that the persistence of the two deputies had “without a doubt” saved a life that day.
No word in the citation about what happened to the domestic violence suspect who passed out on the train tracks.
Domestic violence remains by far the most common violent crime. It’s also the most dangerous call police officers answer.
Just not usually because of the eastbound train.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.