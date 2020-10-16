HOLBROOK — On Oct. 8, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received an attempt to locate for a stolen vehicle from Apache County. The vehicle was described as a BMW, black in color, bearing a California license plate. A Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle matching that description on State Route 77 near Pintail Lake Road in the Show Low area.
Deputies conducted a high risk stop with the vehicle and arrested Nicole Ovalle, 39, of Phoenix for theft of means of transportation, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Show Low without incident.
Many different types of crimes involve a stolen vehicle. Often these incidents result in vehicle pursuits, traffic collisions and additional dangerous situations. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies that were involved in this incident performed in an excellent manner. The deputies planned, waited for additional law enforcement support and had a contingency plan prepared. As a result, the suspect was apprehended without incident and the vehicle was returned to the owner.
