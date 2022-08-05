Navajo County remains almost evenly split between the Democratic north and the Republican south, according to the latest voter registration numbers.
The county has 67,247 registered voters. Republicans account for 35%, Democrats for 35% and independents for about 30%.
Most of the Democrats live on the Navajo and Apache reservations while White Mountains precincts are solidly Republican.
The primary election produced a turnout of 27% statewide and 28% in Navajo County.
In the county, turnout among Republicans was 41% and among Democrats about 36%.
Apache County is in state Legislative District 6, which redistricting turned into a lost cause for Republicans.
The incumbent Democrats ran mostly unopposed, including Sen. Teresa Hatathlie, Rep. Mae Peshlakai and Rep. Deydrek “Dey” Scott and Myron Tsosie. Redistricting generally created more safe legislative seats for both parties – making District 6 more Democratic and neighboring District 7 more Republican. As a result, the primary will basically decide the state representation for both districts.
The Navajo County primary vote mostly mirrored the statewide trends in both parties – with a few notable exceptions.
For instance, in the Republican primary for Congressional District 2 – State Rep. Walt Blackman got the most votes – 43% of the total. The Show Low Republican lawmaker has become well known in the county during his two terms in the Legislature. However, Blackman got only 24% of the vote districtwide. Instead, former Navy SEAL and businessman Eli Crane won the primary with 33.9% of the vote districtwide, but just districtwide 28% of the Navajo County vote.
In the Democratic contest for Secretary of State, most Navajo County voters supported Reginald Bolding. However, statewide, Adrian Fontes came out on top.
In most of the statewide races, the Navajo County voters mostly mirrored the statewide results.
Apache County reported similar trends.
The county has 52,550 registered voters, with a breakdown that’s 53% Democratic, 20% Republican and 26% independent. Most of the Democrats live on the Navajo Reservation and most of the Republicans living in the non-reservation portions of the White Mountains.
Turnout was a little lower in Apache County – about 24% overall, including 32% of Democrats and 33% of Republicans.
Apache County Democrats also reversed the statewide trend by favoring Bolding over Fontes for Secretary of State.
However, they went with the rest of Congressional District 2 Republicans by giving Crane the most votes – rather than Blackman, despite the four years Blackman spent representing portions of the district before redistricting.
Otherwise, Apache County voters in both parties gave the biggest support to the candidates who ended up winning statewide. Like Crane, most of those Republican candidates were endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
