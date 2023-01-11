Navajo County this week approved a contract to streamline services for victims of domestic violence, which remains the most common and devastating violent crime in the county.
Domestic violence far outpaces all other violent crimes in the county, and numbers rose sharply during the pandemic with more financial stress and more people in stressful, sometimes violent relationships stuck at home with each other.
The toll in 2022 included the case of Lydia Carol King, 28, arrested for killing her husband and 6-year-old son in Kaibito on the Navajo Nation. Tribal police officers and FBI agents found the man and the child each shot in the head. King’s brother told officers he had overheard his brother telling Lydia to be careful with the loaded gun she was carrying. The brother said he heard Lydia apologize, but then hear a series of gunshots. Police said she then drove away shooting randomly at several cars. She later told police that she acted in self defense, thinking her husband and his brothers were going to hurt her. She is facing two first-degree murder charges in federal court.
The case remains unusual since men are far more likely to commit domestic violence. It remains not only the most common violent crime in Navajo and Apache counties but the most dangerous type of call for responding police officers.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a county contract with Alice’s Place in Winslow to help victims of domestic violence heal and rebuild their lives.
The contract will provide services throughout the county and includes partnerships with Winslow, the county attorney’s office and White Mountain Legal Aid.
The contract did not specify a dollar amount, but services that Alice’s Place will provide include:
- 24-hour crisis intervention
- Safety planning
- Shelter
- Case management
- Victim and lay advocacy
- Transportation
- Life skills, education and job training
- A support group
- Prevention and awareness education
Homicides involving domestic violence rose 140% in Arizona during the pandemic.
The National Institutes of Health estimates that some 10 million people suffer domestic violence assaults every year. As many as one in four women and one in nine men at some point are victims of domestic violence. The economic toll is estimated at $12 billion annually.
Domestic violence can create a vicious cycle, warping the outlook of both victims and perpetrators and the children who live in violent homes. The cycle of abuse can repeat itself in one relationship after another, and from one generation to another. Studies suggest that 80% to 90% of domestic violence victims suffer abuse or neglect as children.
Moreover, studies suggest that domestic violence remains the most under-reported crime of all.
The Domestic Violence Fatality Report maintained by the Arizona Coalition to end Sexual and Domestic Violence chronicles the grim toll domestic violence takes every year, with deaths in every county. The deaths remain only a fraction of the full effect, with far more people suffering the devastating effects of intimate violence.
The fatality report summarizing Arizona cases from 2005 to 2015 tracked an average of 105 deaths per year, an average that’s held steady since then.
The 376 incidents resulted in 553 deaths. They included 240 suicides and another 83 suspects killed by police. The incidents resulted in the deaths of two officers and 32 bystanders.
Of the 1,255 known deaths, 753 involved firearms.
All told, intimate partner violence in Arizona accounts for 15% of all violent crime, according to the tally.
Men are the perpetrators 81% of the time, and account for almost all the cases of murder-suicide and police officer deaths. Almost half the time, men who kill their partners also kill themselves. Children accounted for 10% of the deaths.
Firearms account for almost two-thirds of the deaths, and women in the US are 11 times more likely to be murdered with a gun than women in other high-income nations. Having a gun in the house increases the odds of a domestic violence murder five-fold. Moreover, almost half of mass shooting incidents in the United States involve domestic violence as well.
Most of the deaths involve intimate partners who aren’t married, although married couples account for 13% of the total. Suicides by the perpetrator accounted for 21% of deaths, and friends, neighbors and family members for another 20% of deaths.
Domestic violence rates — including fatalities — remain especially high in reservation communities. Some 83% of Native Americans suffer violence in their lifetimes, and 53% of women have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner.
Native American women face a 10-fold higher risk of murder than the national average.
During the 10-year period ending in 2015, Navajo and Apache counties reported a total of 62 domestic violence murders, one of the highest rates in the state.
Resources in Navajo County:
Alice’s Place
Brochure
Arizona Child and Adolescent Survivor Initiative (ACASI)
Brochure- English
Brochure- Spanish
ChangePoint
Domestic Violence Support Group
Substance Abuse Programs
Department of Corrections Victim Services
Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Re-entry Office of Victim Services
Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Re-entry Victim Offender Dialogue Program
Navajo County Family Advocacy Center
Brochure
Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA)
Sexual Assault Survivors Support Group- Women
Sexual Assault Support Group- Students
Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA)
