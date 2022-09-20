COVID booster

Even after recovering from COVID, a booster shot can bring additional protections against infection by variants.

 Submitted

Navajo County got a one-year extension on the deadline for spending its federal grant money for COVID testing.

That’s probably a good thing, considering the county reported 1,400 additional tests last week – with 14% of those tests coming back positive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.