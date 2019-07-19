Think again, please, please, think again.
That’s what Navajo County hopes voters will do in the next few weeks before marking their ballots on Proposition 421, which once again asks voters to boost the sales tax to avert a financial meltdown.
Mail-in ballots for Prop 421 should hit mailboxes in a couple of weeks.
The measure would raise the sales tax by one-third of a cent throughout the county. This would generate about $3.5 million, with roughly $2.5 million going to Navajo County and roughly $1 million going to the various towns that utilize key county services, said assistant county manager Bryan Layton.
Perhaps that doesn’t sound like a great big deal.
But it is.
For starters, Navajo County has struggled through years of budget cuts thanks to the recession and the state legislature’s decision to shift millions in state costs onto the backs of the struggling counties. Navajo County has cut its workforce by 16 percent, stripping almost every discretionary program to the bone.
Now, the imminent closure of the Peabody Coal Mine will cost the county another $1.6 million in sales tax revenues. Moreover, the proposed shutdown of the Arizona Public Service Cholla coal-fired power plant will cost the county another $1 million in lost revenue, said Layton.
If voters reject Prop. 421, it will trigger a crisis in the county’s general fund and deep, across-the-board cuts in county services, say county officials.
But here’s the rub: Voters last year rejected an earlier version of Prop. 421.
Why?
Well, the ballot measure confused the heck out of lots of people, say county officials.
That’s because Prop. 421 would raise the sales tax to create a Jail District. However, the county swears it won’t build any new jails – since it has empty beds now on most days.
So what the heck?
Right: That’s what many voters said in a series of meetings after the ballot measure went down to defeat last November by just 162 votes out of 35,000 cast. County and local officials held the meetings to try to figure out why the measure failed and whether they should try again, said Layton.
Many people who attended those sessions said they really didn’t understand the ballot measure – and what it had to do with the jails.
“The ballot last year was crowded. We were the very last on the back page. It was just too much. The feedback we got from folks is ‘I didn’t understand it. I didn’t know what it was,’” said Layton.
So Navajo County officials decided to take the plunge and try one more time – determined to explain the ballot measure and the county budget situation much more clearly.
And that leads to this series – the Independent’s effort to lay out how Navajo County got into its precarious situation, precisely what Prop. 421 would do and what surprising side effects passage of the measure will have – for instance putting money into the coffers of Show Low, Pinetop, Holbrook and other cities in the county.
Today’s installment will take a look at the Navajo County budget crisis and the looming loss of millions in revenue on which the county now depends.
Think of Navajo County as a chronic Valley Fever patient – wheezing along and feeling sickly for a couple of years. That’s the recession. That was bad enough, but now the closure of coal mine and the power plant threaten to give the county pneumonia on top of all that.
Ok. Enough with the metaphor. Take a look at the numbers.
Navajo County has a huge budget — $110 million.
Sounds like a lot of money: Surely, losing $2.5 million isn’t a big deal.
But wait. The county shoulders a bewildering array of responsibilities – and has no real control over most of the money it’s required by law to spend. Worse yet, it has little control over the money it raises. The property tax rate is basically capped. The county gets just half a cent of the 8 cent sales tax and can’t get more without voter approval. That leaves already high fees and fines the key source of revenue still under the control of the board of supervisors.
“The property tax was basically capped in the 1980s by the voters,” said Layton, leaving Navajo County with about one third the tax rate as neighboring Gila County. “Voters said you can only increase the property tax rate by 2 percent per year. So now we have the fourth-lowest property tax rate in the state.”
The county could raise fees and fines. “We looked at all the fees. But what does it do to construction if we triple the building and planning fees? And you’re already paying $300 for a speeding ticket. If we triple the fees, you’re paying $1,000. That doesn’t seem realistic,” said Layton.
The county administers road projects paid for by state gas taxes over which it has no control. The county administers the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system, over which it has no control. The county administers superior and municipal courts over which it has little effective control. The county manages the jails, which have to lock up anyone referred to the jails by the local police departments. The county collects millions for special districts, including the Library District – but simply passes that money along.
So that means the additional cuts caused by the lose of the mine and the power plant would all have to come out of discretionary services, like the sheriff’s office, planning and other core services.
“The problem is that we counties are arms of the state – that’s very different from a city that can determine what services to supply,” said Layton. “So it would be easy to say, just shave off $2.5 million. But we’ve been doing that for 12 years now – shaving programs and cutting staff. We’re down to skeleton staff. Vehicles are breaking down we can’t afford to repair. The average age of our vehicle fleet now is 11 years. The departments are already stretched very least. So if you’ve got departments with five people, you can’t cut one more without really affecting services.”
So if Prop. 421 fails, Layton estimates the county would have to cut staff by another 20 percent, on top of the cumulative 16 percent reduction in recent years.
“We’d be down to 60 or 65 employees, compared to 100 pre-recession,” he said.
Next: How would a “jail district” avert a county fiscal crisis?
